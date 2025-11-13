Stone Mountain brewery 'scores' with retro computer celebration

The Brief Outrun Brewing Company is hosting Amiga Atlanta 2025 this Saturday, November 15th, celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Amiga family of computers. Amiga personal computers were produced by Commodore beginning in 1985, and over the next decade made a major impact on the video game and music industries. Saturday’s event lineup includes retro gaming and competitions from Noon to 5:00 p.m., and a live-streamed set by DJ Formula.



There’s already a retro vibe at one of Stone Mountain Village’s coolest hangouts — but an event this weekend aims to set a new "high score" when it comes to celebrating the 1980s.

Outrun Brewing Company is hosting Amiga Atlanta 2025 this Saturday, November 15th, starting at Noon, celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Amiga family of computers. In case you’re a little too young to remember, Amiga personal computers were produced by Commodore beginning in 1985, and over the next decade made a major impact on the video game and music industries. Popular games created on and for Amiga computers include "Lemmings," "Sensible World of Soccer," and "Dune II: The Battle for Arrakis."

Saturday’s event lineup includes retro gaming and competitions from Noon to 5:00 p.m., a live-streamed DJ set starting at 1:00 p.m. by DJ Formula (who will be in the United Kingdom using Amiga 600s!), and an evening live DJ set from MXKS.

And there’s no better place for the celebration than Outrun Brewing Company, which was opened in 2020 by co-founders Ryan Silva and Josh Miller. The brewery is located in a former Stone Mountain gas station, and is decorated in tribute to 1980s Miami (think: neon). Some of its popular offerings include the Key West Kooler Sour, Cruise Control Double IPA, and Drift Lager. And just in time for Amiga Atlanta 2025, brewers will release a batch of Amiga 500 Mexican Lager.

Outrun Brewing Company is located at 5368 East Mountain Street in Stone Mountain — for more information on the brewery, click here.

The Source: This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original report.



