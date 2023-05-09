Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 9, 2023

Adventures at Historic Banning Mills:

From roller coasters and fast cars to whitewater rafting and hot air balloons, Georgia is a state filled with opportunities for adventure.

But only one place can claim not one, but two Guinness World Records for extreme adventure — and that place is Historic Banning Mills.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we took a drive about 50 minutes west of Atlanta to Carroll County, which is home to famed adventure resort Historic Banning Mills. It’s a lot easier to show you what Historic Banning Mills is than to tell you — so, we recommend clicking on the video player in this article to check it out. But for now, we’ll say it’s a one-of-a-kind getaway that combines history and nature with pulse-pounding adventure.

Founded in 1998 with a goal of preservation, Historic Banning Mills now welcomes visitors from all over the world thanks to its record-breaking zip line and aerial adventure courses, which consist of more than 100 lines and nearly a dozen miles of cable.

Back in 2012, officials from the Guinness World Records declared Screaming Eagle at Historic Banning Mills the longest zip wire course in the world, measuring in at 39,127 feet — and a year before that, the resort’s climbing wall was declared the tallest freestanding artificial climbing wall in the world (standing at 137.42 feet!).

But the list of adventures available at Historic Banning Mills extends far beyond aerial fun. The property also hosts hiking and horseback riding, Eco-Spider ATV tours, wildlife programs, and more.

Of course, we didn’t have time to try everything at Historic Banning Mills this morning, but we certainly covered plenty of ground (and air!). For more information on visiting the resort and to learn more about overnight accommodations, click here.

Laura Flusche, executive director at Museum of Design Atlanta, talks lineup of design summer camps for kids: Taking place June and July, CAMPMODA camps range in topics from space exploration, engineering, and urban planning to street art, gaming and comic books – all with a focus on design using STEM tools while fostering collaboration, creativity and problem-solving. For more information click here.

World-renowned celebrity fitness expert Shaun T announces new fitness program: Shaun T is gearing up for the launch of his new highly anticipated at-home fitness program, FOCUS T25 and B25 Super Blocks, available May 1st on BODi® (formerly Beachbody). Shaun T created FOCUS T25 and B25 Super Blocks as an all-new sequel to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of his groundbreaking program, FOCUS T25 which launched in 2013. FOCUS T25 and B25 Super Blocks workouts were designed by Shaun T to spend less time focusing on fitness and more time working on inner strength, helping push physical results to the next level. For the first time ever, when users start the FOCUS T25 Super Block, they will also unlock Shaun T’s B25 Super Block, which is a motivational and empowering bike program. For more information on the program click here.

Kaylan Montgomery talks her role as ‘Tonya’ in the Tubi feature "Blood, Sweat and Cheer,": The film follows a suburban divorcée masquerading as her teenage daughter in a twisted attempt to make the dance squad at a local high school. The film has a 90’s vibe meets "Mean Girls" with a mother-daughter twist inspired by true events! "Blood, Sweat, and Cheer" has all the fun of cheerleading and high school wrapped up in a dark comedy. Watch the trailer here.

Ally Lynn talks the latest in entertainment headlines: According to TMZ, Kim Zolciack and husband Kroy Beirman have filed for divorce. Entertainment contributor Ally Lynn gives us the details. Follow her on social media @HeyAllyLynn