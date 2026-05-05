Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 5, 2026

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for May 5, 2026:

UniverSoul Circus is back in Atlanta for the first time since 2024: The crew is setting up its Big Top at the former Turner Field Grey Lot and launching performances there on Wednesday.

Local contestant of Farmer Wants a Wife Alibeth Thigpen: This series follows hard-working farmers in search of real, lasting love. Each farmer hosts a group of single women who leave behind the comfort and convenience of city life for the charms and challenges of country living, as they embark on an adventure that could change the course of their lives forever. Watch Farmer Wants A Wife tonight at 8pm on Fox 5 Atlanta.

Ryanne Saucier, host of the podcast UnHappy Hour: The podcast helps people dealing with grief, and this weekend she's hosting an event and taking donations.

Mother's Day with No.246 and Chef Chase: If you haven't made Mother's Day brunch reservations yet, time is winding down. Executive Chef of No. 246 shows off one of their top brunch items. To make your reservation, click here.

Met Gala Moments with Lauren Amos: Lauren is the founder of Antidote style, and she gives her thoughts on some of the looks of the night. You can learn more about Antidote by clicking here.

Brenda Alexander has the latest in entertainment headlines: Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively settle 'It Ends With Us' legal dispute two weeks before trial. And Nia Long is reportedly in contract dispute with Lionsgate amid "Michael."

Pet of the day: Furkids brings in a kitten named Yoko.

