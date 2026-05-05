UniverSoul Circus brings the big top back home to Atlanta

The Brief UniverSoul Circus is back in Atlanta, setting up its Big Top at the former Turner Field Grey Lot and launching performances there on Wednesday, May 6th. It’s a true homecoming for the universally acclaimed performance troupe, which was created in Atlanta by concert and theater promoter Cedric Walker way back in 1994. Acts on the schedule this year include the Soul Skaters (a roller-skating troupe from Cuba and the U.S.) and a hand-balance duo from the Dominican Republic called Double Vision.



Some people enjoy listening to live music. Some people love to marvel at high-flying circus acts. And some people want to laugh their heads off at a comedy show.

And for the people that want all three at the same time…there’s UniverSoul Circus!

UniverSoul Circus is back in Atlanta for the first time since 2024, setting up its Big Top at the former Turner Field Grey Lot and launching performances there on Wednesday, May 6th. It’s a true homecoming for the universally acclaimed performance troupe, which was created in Atlanta by concert and theater promoter Cedric Walker way back in 1994. Do the math and that means this is the 32nd year for the entertainment spectacle, which has thrilled audiences of more than 25 million people over those past three decades.

Acts on the schedule this year include the Soul Skaters (a roller-skating troupe from Cuba and the U.S.), Double Vision (a hand-balance duo from the Dominican Republic), and Power of Love, described as a ballerina act. Fans can also expect the return of the high-energy Caribbean Street Carnival and the extreme motorcycle riders soaring up to 60 feet high. And, of course, UniverSoul is as much a concert as it is anything else, with live music centered around genres including R&B, gospel, and world music.

Again, UniverSoul Circus opens Wednesday, May 6th at the Old Turner Field Grey Lot (150 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard), and show times after that are 7:00 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays; Noon, 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and Noon, 3:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sundays (plus two shows planned for Memorial Day). Tickets start at $25 plus fees and are available here.

We’re big fans of UniverSoul Circus here at Good Day Atlanta, and wanted to be the very first under the Big Top this year! Click the video player to check out our exclusive first look at the troupe’s Atlanta homecoming!