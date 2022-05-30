Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 30, 2022

Atlanta R&B singers release "Heaven-ly" new single: Eleven years ago, Atlanta-based singer-songwriters Anthony David and Algebra Blessett were riding high on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart with the romantic 4Evermore. Now, the artists are poised to do it again, thanks to the release of their latest collaboration. Heaven is the newest single from Anthony David and Algebra Blessett, and was just released May 20th to all major music platforms. Heaven was originally recorded in the late 1980s by brother and sister duo BeBe & CeCe Winans; this new version, produced by Eddie Stokes, gives the song an acoustic makeover and pairs David and Blessett for the first time in a decade. Both Anthony David and Algebra Blessett are Georgia natives who broke into the music business here in Atlanta; David was nominated for a 2008 Grammy Award for his song "Words" featuring India.Arie, and Blessett scored a Top 20 Adult R&B Airplay hit in 2013 with her track "Nobody But You." We recently caught up with the Atlanta artists to learn more about "Heaven".

'Don't Forget the Lyrics!' hosted by Emmy Award nominee Niecy Nash: The all-new revival of the popular game show challenges contestants’ musical memory, as they get one song closer to winning $1 million if they "Don't Forget the Lyrics." Contestants will choose songs from different genres, decades and musical artists. Then, they’ll take center stage to sing alongside the studio band as the lyrics are projected on screen — but when the music stops and the words disappear, will the contestants belt out the correct missing lyrics, or freeze under pressure? If they sing nine songs correctly, they are presented with a No. 1 hit and will attempt to sing the final missing lyrics for the top prize of $1 million. A property manager from Lafayette, LA, and a musical church minister from Avondale, AZ, compete in the all-new "Rock and Soul!" episode of "Don't Forget the Lyrics!" airing Monday, May 30

Dr. Winawer talks the latest COVID-19 news: For more information on Dr. Neil Winawer from the Emory School of Medicine visit his Instagram @neilwinwer

Amanda Wilbanks of Southern Baked Pie demos Strawberry Pie Recipe: Founded in Gainesville, Georgia in 2012, Southern Baked Pie Company (formerly Buttermilk Pie Company) was launched by University of Georgia graduate and creative entrepreneur, Amanda Wilbanks. With family recipes, Southern charm and an all-butter pie dough that melts in your mouth, Amanda and her team of bakers create gourmet sweet and savory pies for all of life’s special occasions and celebrations. Southern Baked Pie Company masterfully creates a variety of decadent flavors and specialty selections utilizing seasonal fresh fruit from local Georgia farmers and businesses. We offer pies in a variety of sizes including: whole pies, petite pies, and bite-size tassies. For more information click here.

Chandra Currelley of Tyler Perry's "Bruh": Four longtime friends navigate life and relationships, relying on the strength of their brother-like bond. Currelley plays the role of Alice Watts. Many viewers may also know her from her earlier days, as she was a member of the popular 80s group the S.O.S Band. For more information on Bruh click here.

Advertisement

Radio Host Mani Millss talks latest in entertainment: Good news-little women Atlanta's Ms. Juicy baby is recovering after suffering from a stroke, and former president Barack Obama re-connects with the little boy who touched his head during a white house visit. Keep up with Mani Millss on social media @ManiMillss

