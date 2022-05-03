Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 3, 2022

Soil Festival highlights food journey from planting…to plating:

It’s no secret that we love to eat here at Good Day Atlanta, although we’re usually so focused on the final product that we forget to think about where our food came from. But there’s no danger of that happening at a unique event happening in Atlanta this weekend, dedicated to highlighting the journey from planting…to plating.

This morning, we got a preview of the 7th Annual Soil Festival, happening Saturday, May 7, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Truly Living Well Farm. The event is hosted by Atlanta-based Food Well Alliance, a nonprofit organization with a mission to help grow healthier communities through the creation and support of community gardens and urban farms. Since 2015, Food Well Alliance has grown to supporting more than 120 community gardens and 35 urban farms in several metro Atlanta counties.

Organizers say Saturday’s Soil Festival is a good way to learn more about urban farms and community gardening; the family-friendly event will feature workshops focused on gardening and composting, cooking demonstrations, activities for children, a plant sale and produce market, and more. And yes, of course, there will be locally-sourced food to enjoy – no to mention a beer garden to help wash it all down!

Tickets for the Soil Festival cost $25 for adults and $5 for youth ages 16 and younger, and cover admission, food, and drinks; proceeds from the event support the mission of Food Well Alliance. The event location is the Truly Living Well Center for Natural Urban Agriculture at 324 Lawton Street Southwest in Atlanta. For more information on the event and to purchase a ticket, click here.

Lala Kent talks upcoming podcast tour with a stop in Atlanta: Lala Kent will be in Atlanta on Saturday, May 7 at the Center Stage Theatre for her upcoming tour. Give Them Lala Live: The Brand New Tour will be a high energy experience where you can expect behind the scenes stories, unfiltered commentary, interactive games and segments, audience advice, Q&A, and possibly some special guest appearances! She also has a book, also titled "Give Them Lala." For more information on her tour click here.

Foster Care Awareness Month with Atlanta Angels: There are over 5,000 children in Foster Care in the Atlanta area alone. This affects every aspect of their lives, even their education. May is Foster Care Awareness Month, and Christie Simmons with Atlanta Angels joins Good Day with more on the need for foster families and what her organization is doing to help. For more information on Atlanta Angels click here.

Breaking down "gaslighting:" We've all had our ups and downs when involved with a romantic partner, but what do you do when the relationship turns toxic or you find your significant other "gaslighting" you? If you are feeling emotionally abused or manipulated you're not alone, and there are ways not to fall victim. Author and licensed marriage and family therapist Darlene Lancer talks more about the topic.

Beauty and fashion expert Raquel Riley Thomas talks the top Met Gala looks: On Monday night the stars shined at the annual Met Gala. This year's theme was the Gilded Age. Some celebs followed the theme superbly, while others not so much. Raquel dishes on her favorite looks and comparison from past events. Follow Raquel Riley Thomas on Instagram @RaquelRileyThomas

Pet of the day from FurKids: For more information on how to adopt today's pet of the day click here.