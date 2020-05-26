Good Day Atlanta viewer information May 26, 2020

Expand / Collapse search

ATLANTA - Georgia artists host star-studded online benefit concert: View story here

Goodwill North Georgia connecting job seekers with employment:  Elaine Armstrong from Goodwill North Georgia joins us to talk about how the non-profit is helping those in need of work take advantage of career services. For more information visit careerconnector.org

TNT Champion Cody Rhodes talks to Good Day's Alyse Eady about his latest achievement. 

Former UGA Football player and New England Patriots player talks about free summer reading camp on Good Day Atlanta:  He played football at UGA and won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots. Valdosta native Malcolm Mitchell is also a best selling children's author who triumphed after struggling to learn to read in college. He joins Alyse Eady to talk about a free virtual summer reading camp and his next book.  For more information on READCamp click here.   

 "Untold Stories of Hip Hop" Quarantine Edition with Angie Martinez: “Untold Stories of Hip Hop,” which premiered in Fall 2019, featured never-before-told tales from the biggest names in hip hop, including interviews with Cardi B, Snoop Dogg, Queen Latifah, Ice Cube, Nelly, A$AP Rocky, DJ Khaled, Wyclef Jean, Ja Rule, Fat Joe and more. Host Angie Martinez has been a beloved and influential fixture on hip hop radio for more than three decades. She has interviewed legends and luminaries such as Tupac Shakur, The Notorious B.I.G., Jay-Z, and President Barack Obama. "Untold Stories of Hip Hop: Quarantine Edition premieres Thursday, May 28 on WETV at 10 p.m.

Atlanta rapper Future lands his seventh number one album: Atlanta is in control of the Billboard charts again, as Future reaches No. 1 with his album “High Off Life." This is his seventh number one album, and it's also the seventh time in the last three months a rap album has held the top spot. Ally Lynn talks about his journey to number one. To keep up with Ally Lynn follow her on Instagram @heyallylynn