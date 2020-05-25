Good Day Atlanta viewer information May 25, 2020

Peru meets Georgia at unique Snellville farm: View story here

Nola Shapiro is making a name for herself by giving: View story here

Coronavirus Q&A with Dr. Niel Winawer: You've seen it all over social media. Huge crowds packed vacation hot spots this Memorial Day weekend, sparking concerns about the spread of Covid-19. Doctor Neil Winawer from Emory University's School Of Medicine joins us to answer your Coronavirus questions. For more information on Dr. Neil Winawer follow him on Instagram @neilwinawer he will be hosting an Instagram Q&A.

The Iberian Pig shares how to assemble a Haute Dog: Most people are firing up the grills now that the weather is warmer. Chef Edwin Molina from The Iberian Pig in Decatur shows us how to elevate our hot dog game by creating a Haute Dog, an item they offer on their to-go menu. The bacon-wrapped haute dog also has manchego cream, spicy aioli, crispy shallots, and roasted tomato. For more information on The Iberian Pig click here.

Teresa Caldwell talks new book “I Once Was Her”: Teresa Caldwell is the mother of millennial hip hop superstar Bow Wow. She has always been behind the scenes supporting her son, but lately, we’ve been seeing more of her, as she’s been seen on Growing Up Hip-Hop, and now she’s releasing a book. In the book, I Once Was Her Teresa offers the gift of sharing her experiences (the good, bad, and the ugly) to help readers realize that no matter how grim a situation seems; a way out exists, and a door will open if you allow yourself to consistently evolve past the pain and struggles. She’s hoping readers will be impacted by her testimony. Find hope through her journey of emotional and physical abuse. Learn to walk into your true identity, like a boss. I Once Was Her is set to release June 26, but available for preorder right now. To preorder your copy click here.

Buckhead restaurant Le Colonial shares chilled shrimp roll recipe with Good Day Atlanta viewers: Executive chef Hassan Obaye has the perfect dish to elevate your dinner menu, chilled shrimp rolls. For more information on Le Colonial in Buckhead or their takeout menu click here.

Le Colonial Shrimp Rolls

I bag rice noodles, cooked and drained

I lb fresh shrimp (26/30 size, shell on)

2 Tbl spoons kosher salt

2 each lemongrass stalk

1 each ginger root

2 lemons

1 cup peanut butter

4 tbl spoons hot water

¼ cup Hoisin sauce

1 Tbl spoons Siracha

I package shrimp roll rice paper wrappers

8 cups warm tap water

1 head of green leaf lettuce washed and drained

2 whole carrots slice thin matchsticks

1 bunch cilantro, washed and picked

1 small bunch fresh mint, washed and picked

½ lb bean sprouts

1 Tbl spoons crushed toasted peanuts

Start by cooking rice noodles according to package instructions. When noodles are done, drain and place under cool running water. Once cool, drain again and set aside.

Cooking the shrimp: Place water in a large pot and add salt, lemongrass, ginger root, and lemons and bring to a boil. Add shrimp and cook for 4 minutes—once water comes back to a boil, remove shrimp and place in ice bath, once chilled, peel and devein shrimp and cut in half.

Preparing the sauce: in a thick base small pot over low heat add peanut butter, 4 tbl spoons HOT water, hoisin and sriracha. If the sauce is too thick add more water until desired consistency is reached. Keep chilled.

Rolling the spring rolls: Working on a flat surface, lightly pass the spring roll wrapper in warm water, lay the wrapper flat, add lettuce, rice noodles, carrots, Asian chives, cilantro, mint, and beansprouts. Add sliced shrimp, then finish rolling. Serve with side of peanut sauce, add crushed toasted peanuts for texture.

Chef’s Notes:

· Shrimp: only use shell-on shrimp to insure perfect tender shrimp.

· Lettuce: if you care for texture, use butter lettuce, iceberg or simply crisp mixed greens.

· Rice noodles: choose “rice sticks noodles”.

· Spring roll wrapper: choose a brand with low tapioca flour.

· Vegan, vegetarian: instead of shrimp use organic tofu, avocado.

Rolling Out Magazine's Christal Jordan joins us via Skype to discuss a recent confession that actress Tracee Ellis Ross let out regarding letting her mother the iconic Diana Ross hear her sing for the first time. Tracee Ellis Ross is set to star in "The High Note," an on-demand movie set to come out May 29, 2020.