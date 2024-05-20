Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 20, 2024

Featured guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta on May 20, 2024:

Theatrical Outfit's "Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?": "What a dump!"

With those three words — spoken just a few lines into Edward Albee’s "Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" — theatrical history was made.

Albee’s legendary play, which opened on Broadway in 1962 and won the Tony Award for Best Play, is considered one of the most important works in American theater history. It’s been repeatedly revived on stages around the world, was made into an Oscar-winning film, and is still frequently referenced in other film and television projects. And now, Atlanta’s own Theatrical Outfit is bringing "Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" to the Balzer Theater at Herren’s, giving local audiences a chance to find out why the play remains so powerful and so influential.

For more information on "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" and to check out showtimes and ticket prices, click here. And click the video player in this article to hear more from the stars of this not-to-be-missed production!

Jenn Drummond, world record-setting climber and mom of seven, on climbing the Seven Second Summits, resilience and goal setting: Last June, Jenn Drummond finished her seventh climb and set a world record, completing the Seven Second Summits (the second-highest peaks on each continent), a quest no other woman has ever accomplished! Drummond, an entrepreneur, business owner, and mom of seven, moved her family to Park City, Utah in 2015 and got a taste of hiking mountains. She recently released her new book, "BreakProof," and returned from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa in February with three of her sons!

Ms. Pat, star of the Emmy-Nominated series "The Ms. Pat Show," and co-star J. Bernard Calloway: Season four of the hit series returns on May 23 and it is coming back full of secrets. The Carsons are back, and everybody’s got a secret! Pat has her hands full since it’s graduation time, and each member of the family will (in their own way) be "walking the stage" as they hilariously deal with dead mamas, deep secrets, newborn babies, and an outrageous family road trip that you will never forget. The lineup of this season’s guest stars include Richard Lawson, Golden Brooks ("Girlfriends"), Tommy Davidson ("In Living Color"), Flex Alexander, and Debra Wilson ("MAD TV"), among others. Watch the trailer here.

Kierra M has the latest in entertainment headlines: Diddy breaks his silence following the video showing his 2016 assault on his then-girlfriend Cassie, and John Stamos shares a never-before-seen "Full House" reunion photo with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Kierra M has all the details.