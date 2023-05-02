Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 2, 2023

First look inside the new Winship Cancer Institute at Emory Midtown:

Stretching 17 stories into the sky and covering more than 455,000 square feet, the new Winship Cancer Institute at Emory Midtown is impossible to miss.

But it’s the work happening inside — the work many people will never see — that doctors say is truly groundbreaking.

This morning, ahead of a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the $469 million Winship Cancer Institute at Emory Midtown, Good Day Atlanta was granted an exclusive tour with executive director Dr. Suresh Ramalingam. Set to open to patients next week, Ramalingam calls the new facility a "first-of-its-kind," bringing together cancer care and cancer research in one space. That means the new facility — connected to Emory University Hospital Midtown by a pedestrian bridge — features everything from inpatient beds and treatment suites to research space.

Project designers say the goal was to keep patients in a centralized location, allowing the array of medical services to come to the patient, rather than the other way around.

Speaking of design, we’re told patients and staff were involved in the process of creating the look of the new facility, calling for touches like abundant natural light in patient rooms and care spaces, but angling the glass to make it more comfortable for those spending time in the spaces.

For more information on Winship Cancer Institute at Emory Midtown, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning exploring what many are calling a game-changer for cancer care and research in Georgia.

Atlanta Fire Rescue Foundation President and CEO Shirley Anne Smith and Atlanta Fire Lt. Alex Hofstadter: International Firefighter Day is May 4. In the City of Atlanta, IFFD is celebrated each year with Breakfast With Our Bravest, an opportunity for citizens, civic leaders, and sponsors to enjoy the most important meal of the day with at least one of the 1,200 men and women of Atlanta Fire Rescue Department. This year the event is on the eve of IFFD at 7:30 a.m., on Wednesday May 3 at the Georgia Aquarium.

Miss America Grace Stanke: A native of Wausau, Wisconsin, she is the third Miss Wisconsin to win the national title. She discussed her social justice initiative to convert to zero-carbon energy sources. Grace says she's helping to make that happen by breaking down misconceptions surrounding our most powerful source of zero-carbon energy: nuclear power. She advocates for nuclear power and improved communication about nuclear science with both the general public and nuclear engineers to bridge the gap of the unknown between the two groups of people.

Raquel Riley Thomas shares her Met Gala recap: The 2023 Met Gala was themed around "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty". Beauty and fashion expert Raquel Riley Thomas recaps some of the best looks from the night.

Actress and producer Daya Vaidya talks her role in Superman and Lois: Daya can currently be seen starring as the supervillain Onomatopoeia in season three of the CW’s hit superhero drama series "Superman & Lois," Superma and Lois airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on CW.

Christal Jordan talks the latest in entertainment news: "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" released the explosive trailer for their new season. Christal Jordan has the latest.