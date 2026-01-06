Emergency crews swarm plane after dramatic landing at Atlanta’s airport

The Brief LATAM Flight 2482 suffered a total failure of all rear landing gear tires during its landing in Atlanta. Emergency fire units immediately surrounded the Boeing 767-300ER, though the aircraft landed safely without any reported injuries. Federal investigators are working to determine the cause and the full extent of the landing gear damage.



There were scary moments at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after an international flight from Peru blew out its tires upon landing on Tuesday evening.

What we know:

LATAM Flight 2482 arrived at 7:38 p.m., ahead of its scheduled 7:55 p.m. arrival time, following a seven-hour and 24-minute journey. The Boeing 767-300ER landed safely, but was quickly surrounded by airport fire units.

The flight, which originated in Lima, Peru, appears to have blown out all its rear landing gear tires, according to preliminary reports from the Federal Aviation Administration.

No injuries were immediately reported following the incident.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear what the extent of the blowout was or what may have caused it.

Emergency vehicles surround a LATAM Boeing 767-300ER after the aircraft blew out its tires during landing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Jan. 6, 2026. (FOX 5)

Dig deeper:

The Boeing 767-300ER is a wide-body twin-jet frequently used by LATAM Peru for its long-haul routes between Lima and Atlanta. It can hold up to 221 passengers, not including crew.