Bond denied for two suspects in shooting of 3-year-old at DeKalb County gas station

The Brief A three-year-old innocent bystander remains in critical condition after being shot in the head during a gas station dispute. Prosecutors allege all three suspects opened fire after one defendant recruited the others to settle a personal grievance. A judge denied bond for two suspects but granted a $35,000 bond to the defendant with no prior record.



Suspects accused in a DeKalb County shooting that critically injured a three-year-old boy faced a judge Tuesday afternoon, as prosecutors revealed new details about the child’s condition and how the shooting unfolded.

What we know:

The hearing came just days after police say gunfire erupted during a dispute at a gas station Sunday night.

The child was struck in the head and remains in critical condition.

Jonathon Tate and Julius Hughes make their first appearance remote from the DeKalb County Jail on Jan. 6, 2026. (FOX 5)

"He may not survive, and if he does, it has become clear that he will face a lot of difficulties in his life going forward," said Juliana Allen, a DeKalb County assistant district attorney.

Prosecutors wanted to keep three suspects locked up: 21-year-old Julius Hughes, 20-year-old Jonathan Tate and a 15-year-old.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 7 p.m. Sunday on North Stone Mountain Lithonia Road and that the three-year-old was an innocent bystander.

According to prosecutors, the shooting stemmed from a dispute at a gas station.

Image 1 of 13 ▼ Evidence markers and police tape surround the scene of a shooting that left a young child in critical condition in the 300 block of North Stone Mountain Lithonia Road, Jan. 4, 2026. (FOX 5)

"One of the defendants had a problem with somebody at the gas station, so he went and picked up the other two, and arrived, and opened fire," Allen told the judge.

DeKalb County police used the department’s new Real-Time Crime Center to quickly track the suspects’ vehicle, relying on traffic camera feeds to follow their movements.

Prosecutors say officers located all three suspects at a home just hours later as they were getting back into the same vehicle.

DeKalb County police officers recover a firearm and additional evidence during a search warrant execution at a residence on Rock Meadow Drive, Jan. 5, 2026. (FOX 5)

"There was a traffic stop and an investigation in which one of the defendants was able to tell the officers what took place when he learned of the injury to the three-year-old," Allen said.

The state asked the judge to deny bonds for all three suspects, including the 15-year-old.

Prosecutors said Hughes has no criminal history, while the other two do. They said the teen has a prior record and has used guns in past alleged crimes. Prosecutors also noted Tate was out on bond in another case at the time of the shooting.

The judge denied bond for Tate and the teen suspect but granted Hughes a $35,000 bond, citing his lack of criminal history.

Jonathon Tate and Julius Hughes (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

Prosecutors believe all three suspects opened fire. The suspects are expected to return to court in the coming months.

What they're saying:

Tate’s attorney argued he should be released to help care for a family member due to his mother’s medical issues.

"He is the primary caretaker for his 17-year-old autistic brother," said Reilly Lerner, a DeKalb County public defender.

As the investigation continues, DeKalb County Police Chief Greg Padrick said investigators are certain the child was not the intended target.

"This child was an innocent victim, this incident was reckless, senseless and completely unacceptable," he said.