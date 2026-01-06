Overstreet announces 2026 Atlanta City Council committee leadership

The Brief Council President Marci Collier Overstreet announced her 2026 committee chairs during Monday's organizational meeting. Andrea Boone was reappointed to lead Public Safety, while other veteran members took over key departments like Transportation and Finance. The council reshuffle sets the stage for a year featuring massive international events, including the FIFA World Cup.



New leadership is taking the helm at Atlanta City Hall as Council President Marci Collier Overstreet begins her term with a fresh slate of committee assignments for the new year.

Why you should care:

The appointments come at a high-stakes moment for the city’s chief policy-making board. Atlanta is preparing for a global spotlight in 2026, serving as a host city for the FIFA World Cup and the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl College Football Playoff game.

What we know:

While Collier Overstreet reshuffled most of the council's leadership, the Public Safety and Legal Administration Committee remains under the direction of District 10 Councilwoman Andrea Boone. The influential committee oversees the police and fire departments, the Law Department and the Atlanta Citizen Review Board.

The remaining committee chairs for 2026 include:

City Utilities: District 9 Councilman Dustin Hillis will oversee solid waste, sanitation, watershed and public works.

Community Development and Human Services: Post 2 At-Large Councilman Matt Westmoreland will preside over parks and recreation, the Atlanta Housing Authority and the Mayor’s Office of Film, Entertainment and Nightlife.

Transportation: District 6 Councilman Alex Wan will lead the committee dealing with Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, MARTA and the Atlanta Regional Commission.

Zoning: District 8 Councilwoman Mary Norwood will handle matters related to subdivisions, zoning and sign ordinances.

Finance/Executive: District 1 Councilman Jason Winston will oversee contract compliance, human resources, finance and procurement.

Committee on Council: District 3 Councilman Byron Amos will chair the committee presiding over council operations, the Office of Research and Policy and the Office of the Municipal Clerk.

The new president expressed confidence that this leadership team would ensure the city's future remains inclusive.