Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 16, 2024

Odd Bird gift shop located on Decatur’s downtown Square:

Your schedule is packed this time of year with graduation parties, weddings, birthday celebrations, and other special occasions, right? That means you’ll be spending plenty of time shopping for the perfect gifts.

Well, what if we told you there was a store here in metro Atlanta dedicated to unique, funny, and totally unexpected merchandise perfect for every one of those big events and more?

We’re talking about Odd Bird, the gift shop located at Decatur’s downtown Square. Previously known as Sq/Ft (which opened in 2012 as a shoe and apparel store), owner Sierra Wallis says the new name better reflects the store’s quirky inventory, which includes books, candles, games and toys, stationary, and plenty of Atlanta and Decatur-themed merchandise. Wallis says the space also hosts regular special events, including Thirsty Thursdays on the first Thursday of every month — during which shoppers get to enjoy cocktails!

Odd Bird is located at 149 Sycamore Street in Decatur, and regular hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays. For more information on the shop, click here.

Now, we could spend a lot of time in this article describing the weird and wonderful assortment of items sold inside Odd Bird, but it would be a lot easier if you just click the video player in this article to check out our morning there, browsing the shelves and doing a little "odd" shopping ourselves!

"Dish Nation's" Tanner Thomason has the latest in entertainment news: Rumors are swirling that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may be headed for divorce. Diddy speaks out amid sex trafficking investigation, and the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast has been announced.

Don Rovak talks about the Falcons schedule release video and ticket sales: NFL teams released their schedules last night, and the Falcons are among the favorites. We spoke with VP of Sales and Service Don Rovak to talk more about the video, schedules and ticket sales. Check out the video here.

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton talks "I Can See Your Voice": Hosted by Ken Jeong, permanent panelists Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and a rotating panel of guest celebrity detectives must help one contestant tell the difference between good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing a note. With $100,000 on the line, each contestant will attempt to weed out the bad "Secret Voices" from the good, based on a series of clues, interrogation, and lip sync challenges. The show airs Thursday nights at 8 on FOX 5.

Skye Estroff shows us how to make the Aviation drink amid "The Blue Angels" documentary on Netflix: Here is Skye Estroff's recipe for her Blue Angels Aviation Cocktail.

2 ounces gin

1 ounce fresh lemon juice

1/2 ounce maraschino liqueur

1/4 ounce crème de violette

1/2 ounce blue Curaçao

Dried lemon to garnish

Add all ingredients apart from the garnish to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Serve with the garnish.