Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 13, 2026

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for May 13, 2026:

Paul previews the Fourth annual RealSweet Vidalia Onions Restaurant Week: Presented by Shuman Farms, the Restaurant Week runs from Friday, May 15th through Sunday, May 24th and features Georgia chefs and restaurants creating special dishes showcasing the unmistakable taste of Vidalia onions.

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: The entertainment industry is going vertical with micro dramas making a surge in the industry. Tessa is joined by Jason Lockhart and Kelly Nehmen with more details on this. Plus, she also puts the word out about some casting calls in Georgia.

Miss Georgia contestants speak with Natalie about their journey to the competition: Miss University of Georgia, Miss Atlanta and Miss Cobb County visited Good Day Atlanta to talk competition, passions, and more. The 81st Annual Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition, part of the Miss America Organization, will take place from June 17–20, 2026. Get tickets here.

Reec Swiney gets us ready for summer movie premieres: Some big movies are headed to theaters this summer, and Majic 97.5's Reec Swiney gives us the list!

Pet of the day: Atlanta Humane brings in Elmer for adoption. To learn more, click here.