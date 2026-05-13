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Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 13, 2026

Published  May 13, 2026 1:28pm EDT
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Atlanta - Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for May 13, 2026: 

Paul previews the Fourth annual RealSweet Vidalia Onions Restaurant Week: Presented by Shuman Farms, the Restaurant Week runs from Friday, May 15th through Sunday, May 24th and features Georgia chefs and restaurants creating special dishes showcasing the unmistakable taste of Vidalia onions. 

Christmas competition show and vertical films

Christmas competition show and vertical films

This week’s Casting Call with Tess Hammock features a unique holiday competition show for local homeowners, a vertical film casting young-looking actors, and a feature film seeking police officers. Plus, a special guest spotlight from one of Atlanta’s top talent agents.

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: The entertainment industry is going vertical with micro dramas making a surge in the industry. Tessa is joined by Jason Lockhart and Kelly Nehmen with more details on this. Plus, she also puts the word out about some casting calls in Georgia. 

Miss Georgia contestants visit Good Day Atlanta

Miss Georgia contestants visit Good Day Atlanta

The ladies break down their journey leading up to the competition

Miss Georgia contestants speak with Natalie about their journey to the competition: Miss University of Georgia, Miss Atlanta and Miss Cobb County visited Good Day Atlanta to talk competition, passions, and more. The 81st Annual Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition, part of the Miss America Organization, will take place from June 17–20, 2026. Get tickets here.

Reec Swiney on summer movies

Reec Swiney on summer movies

Listen to Reec on Majic 97.5 

Reec Swiney gets us ready for summer movie premieres: Some big movies are headed to theaters this summer, and Majic 97.5's Reec Swiney gives us the list!

Pet of the day: Elmer

Pet of the day: Elmer

For more information on adoption visit atlantahumane.org

Pet of the day: Atlanta Humane brings in Elmer for adoption. To learn more, click here. 

Seen on TVGood Day Atlanta