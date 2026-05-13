Vidalia onions sweeten the menu at Georgia restaurants

The Brief This year's RealSweet Vidalia Onion Restaurant Week runs from Friday, May 15th through Sunday, May 24th. The event features Georgia chefs and restaurants creating special dishes showcasing the unmistakable taste of Vidalia onions. The event is presented by Shuman Farms, which is located in Reidsville, Georgia and has grown from a small family farm to a leading year-round producer of sweet onions.



We’re just two days away from the launch of the fourth annual RealSweet Vidalia Onion Restaurant Week — and this year is shaping up to be sweeter than ever!

Presented by Shuman Farms, the Restaurant Week runs from Friday, May 15th through Sunday, May 24th and features Georgia chefs and restaurants creating special dishes showcasing the unmistakable taste of Vidalia onions. One of those restaurants is Good Day Atlanta favorite Table & Main in Roswell — and this morning, executive chef Woolery "Woody" Back and owner Ryan Pernice gave us a first taste of their wood-roasted Vidalia onion gratin with Burger Family Farms Appalachian red cheese, herb buttermilk vinaigrette, and crispy sweet Vidalia onions!

Shuman Farms is located down in Reidsville, Georgia, and has grown from a small family farm in the mid-1980s to a leading year-round producer of sweet onions. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the launch of the RealSweet brand at retail, which helped to further popularize what are now known as "the champagne of onions" with shoppers across the country. And, of course, we’re right at the beginning of "Vidalia onion season," which typically lasts from April to August.

For more information on RealSweet Vidalia Onion Restaurant Week and for a list of participating restaurants and chefs, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning at Table & Main, getting an exclusive first taste of this year’s big event!

The Source: Information for this story comes from the Shuman Farms website and original reporting by Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken.



