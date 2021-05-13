Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 13, 2021

It’s a bird … it’s a plane … it’s a "Skynet" at Atlanta Botanical Garden:

Atlanta Botanical Garden is already filled with the vibrant colors and spectacular shapes of nature’s artwork, but now, some new man-made creations are adding to the magic at the popular Atlanta attraction.

"SUPERnatural: Aerial Art in Motion, Glass Art in Bloom" officially opens Saturday, May 15 — although Good Day Atlanta got an exclusive preview of the new exhibition this morning. The exhibit encompasses a pair of installations, one a massive "skynet" hanging over Storza Woods and the other featuring huge, detailed glass sculptures of plants placed throughout the garden.

The 12,500-square-foot "skynet" is the work of acclaimed artist Patrick Shearn of Los Angeles-based Poetic Kinetics, known for previous work at Burning Man and Coachella. Called "Dream Flora," this is the artist’s first work for a wooded area and is made up of colorful nylon streamers attached to nylon fishing net. As the nylon streamers move in the wind, the artist says he hopes to evoke the ideas of birds flying through the sky overhead. "Dream Flora," will remain on display through Sept. 19.

Meanwhile, Seattle artist Jason Gamrath created the glass plant sculptures, which form 13 installations of about 150 pieces total. Representing plants including orchids, lotuses, and pitcher plants, the sculptures are placed through the garden and will remain on display through Oct. 31.

For more information on "SUPERnatural: Aerial Art in Motion, Glass Art in Bloom" and on visiting Atlanta Botanical Garden, click here. And click the video player to check out our special peek at the incredible "Dream Flora" and our chat with artist Patrick Shearn!

Summer Enrichment and Acceleration Program to start in Gwinnett County over the summer:

Gwinnett County Summer School is getting a makeover. It's being redesigned to help elementary and middle school students who may have seen some learning loss because of the pandemic. It will also work to get them ahead for next year.

Joining to talk more about the program is Gwinnett County Schools Associate Superintendent Dr. Clay Hunter. For more information on Gwinnett County Schools click here.

"Eating with Erica" blogger Erica Key on where to find the best afternoon tea:

It's a tradition that has been around since 1840 and along with a delicious cup of tea, you can find light bites like, scones, tea sandwiches, and various pastries. Erica Key from "Eating with Erica" has a list of spots in Atlanta that offer afternoon tea. For more on Erica Key click here.

Atlanta Falcons Draft Pick Kyle Pitts on Good Day Atlanta:

FOX 5 is the home of the Atlanta Falcons! And we've got a look at how the season is shaping up. They'll play the Eagles at home in week one, on Sept. 12, 2021. This year they will do it with Kyle Pitts. The tight end made history during this year's NFL Draft as the number four overall pick, coming to the Atlanta Falcons from the University of Florida. He joins Good Day with more on what's it's like to be a new Atlanta Falcon. For more information click here.

Pet of the day from PAWS Atlanta: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.