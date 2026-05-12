Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 12, 2026

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for May 12, 2026:

Paul visits the Lost Mountain Alpaca Ranch: Located in Powder Springs, Lost Mountain Alpaca Ranch was created by Dave and Tina Ellsworth and offers guided visits and small-group experiences with alpacas, the South American animal known for its gentle disposition and incredibly soft fleece.

Attorneys Uwonda Carter and Donald Woodard discuss AI in music and entertainment: Specializing in entertainment and sports law, Carter + Woodard is Georgia’s first majority Black-owned firm dedicated exclusively to this space, operating at the center of music, sports, and the business of culture. They'll dive into what it means for artists, actors, producers, and rights holders.

Natalie Alyn Lind talks about her role in Dutton Ranch: Based on characters created by Tyler Sheridan for the hit series, Yellowstone, Dutton Ranch sees the return of the indomitable Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler — and this time, the pair is taking on Texas. As Beth and Rip fight to build a future together — far from the ghosts of Yellowstone – they collide with brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire. Speak with two of the stars of the series.

Older Americans Month — "What's Your Feels-Like Age?" with Stuart Kaplan: Your Aging Advantage by Stuart Kaplan and Marcus Riley challenges the most fundamental assumption most people carry about getting older — that aging is something that happens to you, on a fixed timeline, in one direction. To learn more about the book click here.

World Cup updates with Kevin Egan: We're about one month away from the World Cup kicking off here in Atlanta. Kevin Egan gives us updates and fun facts on what's happening.

Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville talks the latest in entertainment headlines: Savannah Guthrie is hosting a new game show, and Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are being sued by a South Florida police department. Christina has all the details.

Pet of the Day: Furkids brings in Roman, who is up for adoption now.