Haven’t you herd? Powder Springs is home to an alpaca ranch!

The Brief Lost Mountain Alpaca Ranch in Powder Springs is an eight-acre ranch that's home to a herd of gentle and lovable alpacas. Owners Dave and Tina Ellsworth say after several magical alpaca encounters during their own travels, they knew they needed to share their love of the animals with others. Visitor experiences include alpaca yoga sessions, sunset picnics, and farm tours which showcase the family’s property.



Warning: You’re about to be hit by a wave of cuteness. And trust us…there’s no point in resisting!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours at Lost Mountain Alpaca Ranch, meeting some of Metro Atlanta’s fluffiest and most lovable residents! Located in Powder Springs, Lost Mountain Alpaca Ranch was created by Dave and Tina Ellsworth and offers guided visits and small-group experiences with alpacas, the South American animal known for its gentle disposition and incredibly soft fleece. Experiences include alpaca yoga sessions, sunset picnics, and farm tours which showcase the family’s eight-acre ranch.

So…why alpacas? Dave and Tina Ellsworth have a lot to say on that subject, but we’ll just start with one word: magic. The couple says after several magical alpaca encounters during their own travels, they knew they needed to share their love of the animals with others. That led them to buy the Powder Springs property in 2021, bring in the first four alpacas in the summer of 2022, and then welcome in the first visitors a few months later. Since then, the couple says more than 10,000 people have stopped by to spend a little time with their herd.

And, of course, that number increased this morning, thanks to our visit to this unique Metro Atlanta destination. Lost Mountain Alpaca Ranch is located at 1335 Bullard Road in Powder Springs, and you must have a reservation to visit. Click here for more information on the programs and experiences offered at Lost Mountain Alpaca Ranch.

The Source: Information for this story comes from the Lost Mountain Alpaca Ranch website and original reporting by Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken.



