Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 12, 2023

Fans "drift" back to Road Atlanta for storied event: There’s no other place like it in motorsports: Drift Atlanta presented by Bud Light Next returned to Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta yesterday and continues Friday and Saturday, filling the Braselton venue with screaming fans and screeching tires. The event is the second round of competition for the Formula DRIFT Pro Championship Series, which is celebrating its 20th season this year; it’s also the opening round for this year’s PROSPEC Championship Series.

Burgers With Buck Aveline's Patio: Located adjacent to the Kimpton Shane hotel, with a sun-soaked indoor-outdoor setting. Buck visits to try the burger on their menu. Click here for more information.

Javon Johnson of BET’s Tyler Perry’s The Oval debuts play Sanctified in Alpharetta: Commissioner Gene Andrews discusses sponsoring the play and why he thought it was important to have this in Alpharetta. The play is a musical comedy about the traditional church coming to the realization that they may need to shift in order to grow. Javon is a seasoned actor that has been in production such a American Soul, Survior's Remorse, CSI and many others including stage plays such as August Wilson's The Piano Lesson. I have attached his bio with greater detail of his history in film tv theater and much more. For ticket information click here.

Padma Lakshmi in season two of "Taste the Nation,": Award-winning cookbook author, host and executive producer Padma Lakshmi, takes viewers on a culinary adventure across American soil, exploring the rich and diverse communities who have so heavily shaped what American food is today. Over borscht, cornbread, pasteles and more, Padma uncovers the roots and relationship between our food, our humanity and our history — ultimately uncovering stories that challenge notions of identity, belonging, and what it means to be American. Stream it on Hulu now.

Pike Nursery gives quality time in the garden with mom tips: Find a location near you here.

Neiko Flowers of Praise 102.5 gives Creative Ways to Celebrate Moms for Mother's Day: Listen to Neiko weekdays from 10 til 3.