Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 12, 2022

Taste of Alpharetta serves up a sampling of the city’s best eats:

What’s better than having dinner at one of the best restaurants in Alpharetta?

How about having dinner at more than 60 of them at the same time!

Thursday evening, dozens of the city’s top restaurants will be serving up samples of what they do best at the 30th annual Taste of Alpharetta, happening from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Downtown Alpharetta. Admission to the event is free, but if you want to eat and drink, you’ll need to buy some food and beverage tickets either on-site or online — visitors pay for their food with those tickets. VIP tickets are also available and include exclusive tastings and special seating.

Participating restaurants will be serving up samples that include appetizers, entrees, and desserts — and nonprofit food rescue organization Second Helpings Atlanta will be there to collect surplus food, which will then be distributed to those in need in the community. Along with all the food, the festival will also feature live music from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m., a beer and wine garden, and a "Fun Zone" with activities for kids.

The list of restaurants taking part in the 30th annual Taste of Alpharetta is long — so long, in fact, that we can’t name them all here! For a list and for information on buying food tickets in advance, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning in Downtown Alpharetta, getting a first "taste" of the big event!

Gospel artist Brandon Lake on Good Day Atlanta: Brandon Lake says his music is meant to inspire Christians to be all that God has called them to be. His newest single has a message for those struggling with mental health issues. Charleston, South Carolina's own Lake joined Good Day with more on his music. For more information on Brandon Lake follow him @BrandonLake.

Amanda Dinkle talks Falcons Girls Flag Football: The Atlanta Falcons unveiled a wall at supporting Falcons Girls Flag Football. Dinkle talks about the event and the importance of girls flag in this state. The wall is dedicated to all the high schools in Georgia who have made the sport a part of the athletic offerings for young women. The Atlanta Falcons have supported girls flag football in the state of Georgia for six years. In 2019, the Georgia High School Association and the Falcons announced that girls flag football would be a sanctioned sport in Georgia. As of this fall, there will be 230 high schools with more than 4,600 players participating in girls flag throughout the state of Georgia. For more information click here.

Kristin Connor, CEO of CURE Childhood Cancer talks upcoming event: CURE Childhood Cancer will hold its 17th annual A Tribute to Our Quiet Heroes on Saturday, May 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The inspiring event attracts over 400 attendees and pays tribute to the strength and courage of mothers of children with cancer. CURE treats 250 amazing women to a very special luncheon. Since its inception in 2004, the event has raised over $5 million for CURE Childhood Cancer. A Tribute to Our Quiet Heroes celebrates and honors the love and tireless dedication moms give to their families through a tough and unimaginable journey. Chris Glavine, wife of former Atlanta Braves pitcher and Baseball Hall of Fame member Tom Glavine, started the event in 2004 after witnessing a close family friend endure her child’s cancer diagnosis and heartbreaking journey. For more information on the event click here.

National Grilled Cheese Day with NFA Burger: Founder of NFA Burger Billy Kramer joins us with his famous grilled cheese sandwich just in time for National Grilled Cheese Day. For today's recipe see below. For more on NFA Burger click here.

NFA Grilled Cheese recipe:

2 slices Martin's Potato Bread

3 slices of American cheese

2 oz Hatch Green Chiles

4 oz Sassy Sauce

2 oz Diced Bacon

1 cup of melted butter

Miss Georgia contestants stop by Good Day Atlanta: The Miss Georgia Competition is coming up in June. Our former Miss Georgia got to speak with three upcoming contestants. The competition is June 15 through 18. Get tickets and more information here.

Skye Estroff talks soft serves around Atlanta: The weather is getting warmer, kids will be out of school soon, and Skye has some places for you to get some ice cream.