Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 11, 2026

Special guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta for May 11:

Atlanta’s Facts Only Trivia celebrates 10th anniversary: Wednesday, May 13th at 7 p.m. at Westside Motor Lounge (725 Echo Street Northwest), featuring special guests, sets from live DJs, and — of course — trivia! Facts Only Trivia (formerly known as Hip-Hop Trivia ATL) is co-hosted by Branden Peters and Maurice Garland, and has grown over the past decade into a can’t-miss celebration of music and pop culture. Past themes include "Southern Hip-hop," "90s vs 2000s Hip-hop," and "Ladies Night Edition."

Data privacy and cybersecurity expert Harry Maugans on Canvas hack: We learn more about how to spot fake emails, and how to stay safe from them.

The Atlanta Voice celebrates its 60th Anniversary: Richard Dunn, COO, who is currently leading this legacy publication into a new era. He spoke to Alex about the publication's legacy and how they plan to celebrate.

Celebrating May in the A with the Braves: The Atlanta Braves have some cool promotions happening this month. Jori Palmer shows them off with Natalie.

April B of the Flew Here, Grew Here podcast talk the latest in entertainment headlines: Dua Lipa may be suing Samsung, and Chris Brown responds to critics about his new album.

Pet of the day: Feral Cat brings in Joni for adoption.