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Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 11, 2026

Published  May 11, 2026 12:58pm EDT
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Atlanta - Special guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta for May 11:

Facts Only Trivia celebrating 10 years

Facts Only Trivia celebrating 10 years

Facts Only Trivia is celebrating its 10th anniversary at Westside Motor Lounge and Paul Milliken stopped by to talk to the organizers about the party planned to celebrate. 

Atlanta’s Facts Only Trivia celebrates 10th anniversary: Wednesday, May 13th at 7 p.m. at Westside Motor Lounge (725 Echo Street Northwest), featuring special guests, sets from live DJs, and — of course — trivia! Facts Only Trivia (formerly known as Hip-Hop Trivia ATL) is co-hosted by Branden Peters and Maurice Garland, and has grown over the past decade into a can’t-miss celebration of music and pop culture. Past themes include "Southern Hip-hop," "90s vs 2000s Hip-hop," and "Ladies Night Edition." 

Warning signs of fake school emails, with Harry Maugans

Warning signs of fake school emails, with Harry Maugans

We learn more about how to spot fake emails, and how to stay safe from them. 

Data privacy and cybersecurity expert Harry Maugans on Canvas hack: We learn more about how to spot fake emails, and how to stay safe from them.  

The Atlanta Voice celebrates 60 years

The Atlanta Voice celebrates 60 years

COO, Richard Dunn talks to Alex about the publication's legacy and how they plan to celebrate. 

The Atlanta Voice celebrates its 60th Anniversary:  Richard Dunn, COO, who is currently leading this legacy publication into a new era. He spoke to Alex about the publication's legacy and how they plan to celebrate. 

Celebrate "May in the A" with the Braves

Celebrate "May in the A" with the Braves

The Atlanta Braves have some cool promotions happening this month. Jori Palmer shows them off with Natalie.

Celebrating May in the A with the Braves: The Atlanta Braves have some cool promotions happening this month. Jori Palmer shows them off with Natalie.

April B shares the latest in entertainment headlines

April B shares the latest in entertainment headlines

Dua Lipa may be suing Samsung, and Chris Brown responds to critics about his new album. 

April B of the Flew Here, Grew Here podcast talk the latest in entertainment headlines: Dua Lipa may be suing Samsung, and Chris Brown responds to critics about his new album.  

Pet of the day: Joni

Pet of the day: Joni

For more information on adoption visit FCPGA.org

Pet of the day: Feral Cat brings in Joni for adoption. 

Seen on TVGood Day Atlanta