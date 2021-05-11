Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 11, 2021

Private Georgia property perfect for "waterfall weddings:"

It’s got all the elements of a fairy tale, from vine-covered ruins surrounding a secret garden to a wooden bridge stretching before a stunning waterfall.

So it’s no surprise that couples from across the country travel to Hightower Falls, hoping to add a little magic to their special day.

Hightower Falls is a private, family-owned wedding and event venue nestled on 100 acres in Polk County, about 15 minutes from downtown Cedartown.

Elizabeth Walls knows the property well; her parents bought it 26 years ago.

"A lot of love has gone into this place," says Walls. "It definitely didn't look like this; there were no working buildings and everything. But it was a true gem."

Mining the story of that gem means going back to the mid-1800s, when Walls says Elias Dorsey Hightower bought the property and had a stone grist mill built along the 80-foot waterfall.

"Mr. Hightower built it as a three-story working business, with a slate roof and a big waterwheel on the right-hand side," Walls says. "They used it to grind up corn and wheat, primarily."

The mill survived the Civil War but fell out of use a few decades later. Today, however, the ruins serve as a majestic matrimonial backdrop, hosting couples looking for a little nature to go along with their nuptials. Walls says 95% of the venue’s business is weddings, and that after a devastating year of cancellations due to the pandemic, it’s beginning to bloom again.

"It is picking back up. People are feeling more comfortable, as far as getting out. Also, our property allows people to be outside to social distance."

And for the family with the waterfall and ruins right in their own backyard, Hightower Falls is a fairy tale impossible to keep to themselves.

"It was too beautiful not to share in some capacity," says Walls. "We're contributing to somebody's special day. So, we get to share in their beautiful experience and hopefully we get to have a little bit of impact for them."

For information on booking Hightower Falls for a wedding or private event, click here.

Canadian icon Jann Arden calls upcoming show a "Livestream 2.0:"

When Jann Arden began her music career in her native Canada, the singer-songwriter says she never dreamed she’d score a global hit.

Then came "Insensitive."

"No, I had no idea at all," says Arden about the song, which topped music charts around the world and was a Top 20 hit in the United States back in 1996. "There was a radio station in Houston, and I can't remember the call letters off-hand, but they just started playing it, kind of as a one-off. It just started bleeding out over the country. So, it was very surprising to me."

It’s no surprise, however, that "Insensitive" will be among the songs performed by Arden during her upcoming livestreaming concert, "Jann Arden On Stage", scheduled for May 20. For the artist — who’s scored dozens of hits in Canada, including "Could I Be Your Girl" and "The Sound Off" — it’s a chance to connect with fans after a long year without live performances.

"All of us have been sidelined, really, the last 14, 15 months," Arden says. "I’m normally on the road 250 days a year."

As for the show’s quality, Arden calls it a "Livestream 2.0."

"I think we've all gotten very used to watching things in people's kitchens with crappy audio, and the lighting's terrible and you can't really hear what's going on," the artist said laughing. "This is full production; the audio is amazing. It's, like, a four-camera shoot and beautifully lit."

Along with her music career, Arden has found success as both an author and an actress; the first two seasons of her hit television comedy series "Jann" recently premiered on streaming service Hulu, and production just wrapped on the show’s upcoming third season.

For more information on "Jann Arden On Stage" and to purchase tickets, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our chat with the artist.

Activist and philanthropist Early Walker has a philanthropic discussion regarding his new show on A&E "Hustle & Tow:"

A&E's show "Hustle & Tow" offers viewers a rugged "day-in-the-life" perspective on tow truck drivers, where depending on the call drivers can either be hailed as heroes or labeled as villains. It goes deeper into America’s unsung essential workers who perform daily under extremely dangerous conditions despite every imaginable encounter with unexpected terrain, wildlife, and weather.

This show helps uncovers the myths of tow drivers and unfolds the truth about the grit and grind of it all. His help in the community and with others around the world makes people feel safe knowing there are some out here that authentically care. Watch the trailer here.

Dermatologist Dr. Anna Pare gives tips for preventing skin cancer:

May is Melanoma Awareness Month and Dr. Anna Pare has tips on how to take care of your skin. Research shows that Melanoma kills about 7,000 people a year. Pare gives tips on different symptoms and how to avoid Melanoma.

Pet of the day from FurKids:

Ally Lynn talks U.S. Mint honoring trailblazing women on a new series of quarters:

The U.S. Mint announced Ride and Angelou as the first honorees in April, saying the coins' heads "will continue to feature a likeness of George Washington designed in a manner to distinguish it from the current image." The ladies will be the first two women featured on the back of the coins. They won't debut until January 2022 but will continue in circulation through 2025 as part of the American Women Quarters Program. If you'd like to nominate a trailblazing woman to be featured on the quarters, click here.

Marcel Atlanta restaurant shares a spring Halibut recipe for viewers to make at home: For more on today's recipe see below. For more on Marcel Atlanta click here.

Ingredients:

1 lb Halibut cut in 2 portions approx. 8oz each

1 lb Asparagus

8 oz Baby Carrots

5 Heads Garlic

3 oz Olive Oil

4 oz Butter

8 Sprigs Thyme

Salt and Pepper to taste

Method:

-Preheat grill to medium-high heat.

-Season fish lightly with oil, salt, and pepper and place on grill. Cook for approx 6 minutes per side until almost cooked through.

-Season asparagus and carrots with oil, salt, and pepper and place on grill. Cook for about 10 minutes rotating as they cook for an even char on the outside.

-Remove the veggies from the grill and let cool for a few minutes until cool enough to handle. Slice on a bias and set aside.

-Add oil and smashed garlic cloves to a medium pan and cook on medium heat until they start to lightly brown. Add the thyme, sliced veg, salt, pepper, and butter.

-Cook the veg on medium-high heat for approx 6-8 minutes. As soon as the butter starts to brown remove from heat.

-Plate the dish by placing the cooked vegetables on a platter topped with the fish and drizzle some extra