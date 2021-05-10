Good Day Atlanta viewer information: May 10, 2021

Splashing into summer at Six Flags White Water:

Following a shortened season last year and a major hiring push earlier this year, Six Flags White Water is officially open and ready to cool down guests during Georgia’s long, hot summer.

Six Flags White Water opened its gates for the season on Saturday, May 8 with park hours set for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through the end of the month before expanding to daily operating hours in June and July.

The Marietta water park — billed as the largest in the Southeast — will operate under additional safety protocol due to the pandemic, with temperature checks for guests and staffers, card and mobile payments only, and required masks (except when guests are in pools or on actual park attractions).

Now, let’s talk about those slides for a moment. Attractions include the four-story Wahoo Racer — a mat-racing slide perfect for competitive families — along with the 700,000-gallon Atlanta Ocean Wave Pool, Typhoon Twister, and Tornado. Popular play areas for younger visitors include Buccaneer Bay and Captain Kid’s Cove.

For more information on Six Flags White Water and to check out the added safety measures, click over to the park's website here. And click the video player for a peek at our morning splashing through the popular water park.

Actor Jermelle Simon talks new Netflix show "The Upshaws" with an all-star cast:

Netflix’s "The Upshaws" centers on a working-class African-American family in Indiana struggling to make it work and make it right without any blueprints. Simon portrays Bernard Jr., the oldest sibling in the Upshaw family. Like many young adults, Bernard Jr. is working to find himself and become the best version of himself while surviving in the Midwest. The show also stars Mike Epps, Wanda Sykes, and Kim Fields. Click here to watch the trailer.

