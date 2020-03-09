Good Day Atlanta viewer information March 9, 2020

Gwinnett deputies give back:

Gwinnett Sheriff deputies bought gas for a young mother overwhelmed with financial stress to ensure that she and her children made it safely to their destination. Deputy Robert Loewen is one of the officers that helped the mother fill her tank. He stops by Good Day Atlanta with the Gwinnett County Sherrif's Public Information Officer Shannon Volkodav to talk about how ofter good dees by law enforcement happen but not always get recognized. For more information on the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office click here.

"OPEN" stars on Good Day Atlanta:

"OPEN" is a new romantic drama set to premiere on BET and it shines a light on a controversial subject. The show is about when your wedding vows venture outside the marriage, welcoming others inside the union.

Stars Essence Atkins and Keith Robinson stop by Good Day Atlanta with a preview. For more information click here.

Advertisement

SKYPE interview with Mark Owens from STAR 94.1. For more information on Mark Owens click here.

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Cobb County. For more information click here.