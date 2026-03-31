Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 31, 2026

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for March 31, 2026:

Senior health initiative: Samson Health & Fitness Center (on the campus of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest) hosted a free F.I.T.T.ness Prescription Kickoff event from 9:00 a.m to 11:00 a.m. this morning.

You, Me & Tuscany hits theaters soon: Halle Bailey stars as Anna, a young woman who has abandoned her dreams of becoming a chef and is now drifting through her twenties with a series of bad choices. When Anna loses her house-sitting job in one fell swoop, a chance encounter with Matteo—a handsome Italian who happens to have a villa sitting empty in Tuscany—will inspire her to jet off for Italy, against the advice of her always-honest bestie, Claire. The film hits theaters April 10. Watch the trailer, here.





Jardi Chocolates brings in the sweets: Spring holidays are approaching and Jardi Chocolates has some sweet treats for everyone. Pastry Chef Jocelyn Dubuke tells viewers what they can expect when visiting. For more information, click here.

Kevin Egan talks FIFA World Cup: The Countdown is on, as we're only a few months away from the FIFA World Cup. Kevin gives us updates on upcoming qualifier matches, plus some fun trivia.

Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville has the latest in entertainment headlines: Brandy has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Zendaya is gearing up for another blockbuster movie release on the heels of "The Drama" promo. Ms. Basketball has the latest.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Darcy

Pet of the day: Darcy is up for adoption. If you'd like more information, click here.