'Guru of Abs' DaShaun Johnson launches senior health initiative

The Brief Samson Health & Fitness Center in Stonecrest hosted a free F.I.T.T.ness Prescription Kickoff event this morning, led by local fitness coach DaShaun Johnson. Johnson introduced seniors to his "F.I.T.T.ness Prescription" program, an initiative that seeks to showcase fitness as medicine, setting clear parameters for exercise tailored to an individual’s needs. Johnson says F.I.T.T. stands for Frequency, Intensity, Time, and Type.



When DaShaun Johnson says jump, we ask, "How high?"

And the answer usually sounds like this: "Higher!"

Johnson is known to many as the Guru of Abs, and has been previously featured on Good Day Atlanta for his commitment to helping seniors improve their physical fitness. But now, Johnson doesn’t just want adults 55 and older to get fit, he wants them to get F.I.T.T. — which stands for Frequency, Intensity, Time, and Type. And at a special event this morning, hundreds of people in Stonecrest took the first step toward a healthier future.

Samson Health & Fitness Center (on the campus of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest) hosted a free F.I.T.T.ness Prescription Kickoff event from 9:00 a.m to 11:00 a.m. this morning, during which DaShaun Johnson introduced participants to his F.I.T.T.ness Prescription and led them through one of his popular Senior Body Sculpting classes. Johnson says the "prescription" is actually an initiative that seeks to showcase fitness as medicine, setting clear parameters for exercise tailored to an individual’s needs.

If the high-energy party vibe created by DaShaun Johnson at Samson Health & Fitness Center seems a little familiar, it’s probably because you watched our morning with him there back in 2023, during the Senior Health Matters Fall Expo.

"I lost my grandparents six years ago, but although I lost those two, God blessed me with hundreds more," he told us during that visit. "The same way I love on my grandparents, I love on them, and that’s exemplified in the turnout that we have today."

That experience was such a blast, we knew we needed to do it again! Click the video player in this article to check out our return visit to the center, this time for the F.I.T.T.ness Prescription Kickoff.