Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 27, 2025

Here are the special segments and guests for Good Day Atlanta on March 27:

Game Show Battle Rooms Dunwoody: We’re willing to bet that at some point in your life, you’ve watched a game show on TV and thought, "I’d crush that!" Well, now you have the chance to prove it, thanks to a high-energy experience that just opened in Dunwoody. We’re talking about Game Show Battle Rooms, a group entertainment concept that literally drops you and your friends right in the middle of a live game show. Located in the Ashford Lane shopping district (right near Perimeter Mall), Game Show Battle Rooms features two different experiences, each equipped with three games. FULL STORY.

Atlanta actor Peyton Jackson scares on the big screen in Woman in the Yard for Blumhouse: The film was the first major production to be shot at Athena Studios in Athens, Georgia. Filming also took place in nearby Bostwick, Georgia. The Woman in the Yard is scheduled to be released by Universal Pictures in theaters on March 28. Watch the trailer here.

Dish Nation's Headkrack talks the latest in entertainment news: Lebron breaks silence on Stephen A. Smith feud and Chappel Roan says fans are afraid to approach her.

Fox Theatre Announces Star-Studded Spring Season with Broadway Shows, Concerts and More: Atlanta’s premier entertainment venue promises unforgettable entertainment in April and May. Fox Gives 2025-2026 All-Access Pass program, an immersive educational initiative designed to inspire high school students, primarily juniors and seniors, interested in working in the performing arts. The curriculum provides up-close access to careers in the performing arts industry, offering students hands-on experiences, mentorship and career exploration opportunities to inspire the next generation of arts professionals. FULL STORY.

Florence Ann Romano, Personal Growth Strategist, and Author on how setting boundaries can actually strengthen the relationships that matter most: In a world that rewards over-commitment and treats burnout like a badge of honor, it’s time to flip the script. Saying "no" isn’t selfish—it’s essential for building a support system based on mutual respect, not exhaustion.

Lisa Washington Spring Brunch with flowers and fruit as decor: Spring has sprung and that means flowers, fruit and beautiful colors. Lisa Washington shows us how we can make the most beautiful tablescape

with flowers, and fruit. Keep up with her on social media @lovinglifewithlisawashington