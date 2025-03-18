Coming this spring to Fox Theatre in Midtown Atlanta

article

The Fox Theatre is set to deliver a thrilling spring season with a diverse lineup of Broadway productions, legendary musicians, and top-tier comedy acts. Tickets for all performances are available at foxtheatre.org or by calling 855-285-8499.

In addition to live performances, visitors can take part in the Architecture & History Tour, offering an insider’s look at Atlanta’s most iconic venue. Guests can also enhance their experience with exclusive access to the Marquee Club presented by Lexus, a luxury lounge with premium seating, gourmet food, private restrooms, and rooftop views of the city.

Spring 2025 Highlights at the Fox Theatre

Regions Bank Broadway Performances

PARADE (April 1–6) – Winner of the 2023 Tony Award® for Best Revival of a Musical , this powerful production tells the true story of Leo and Lucille Frank’s fight for justice in early 20th-century Georgia.

PETER PAN (April 29–May 4) – A new adaptation of the classic musical brings Neverland to life with fresh choreography and direction.

SHUCKED (May 20–25) – A Tony Award®–winning musical comedy blending humor, heart, and country music influences.

Concerts & Live Music

Experience Hendrix (April 12) – A star-studded tribute featuring top musicians performing Jimi Hendrix’s legendary hits.

Jon Batiste – Maestro Tour (April 17) – The multi-Grammy® and Academy Award® winner presents an intimate, genre-blending musical experience.

R&B Invitation Tour (April 26) – An unforgettable evening with Joe, Musiq Soulchild, and Eric Benét .

The Temptations & The Four Tops 40th Anniversary Tour (May 10) – Two legendary Motown groups unite for a night of timeless hits.

Morrissey (May 14) – The iconic singer-songwriter returns to the Fox Theatre for a captivating performance.

Comedy & Live Entertainment

Crime Junkie Podcast Live: Life Rule #10 Tour (April 19) – True crime fans can experience a live storytelling event with hosts Ashley Flowers and Brit Prawat.

Heather McMahan – The Bamboozled Tour (May 17) – The Atlanta native brings her wildly popular comedy tour to her hometown.

Special Events

Attack on Titan: Beyond The Walls World Tour (April 23) – An orchestral concert celebrating the epic anime series.

Dave Ramsey & Dr. John Delony – The Money & Relationships Tour (April 25) – A financial and personal growth event featuring practical advice from two renowned experts.

xikers 2025 WORLD TOUR – Road to XY: Enter the Gate (May 12) – The rising K-pop group performs high-energy hits and dynamic choreography.

For a complete list of events, visit foxtheatre.org.