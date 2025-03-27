Dunwoody scores with new Game Show Battle Rooms location

The Brief Game Show Battle Rooms is a group entertainment concept that recreates some of the most iconic game shows in TV history. A new location just opened at 4550 Olde Perimeter Way, Suite 402B, in Dunwoody. Game Show Battle Rooms features two different experiences, each equipped with three games.



We’re willing to bet that at some point in your life, you’ve watched a game show on TV and thought, "I’d crush that!"

Well, now you have the chance to prove it, thanks to a high-energy experience that just opened in Dunwoody.

We’re talking about Game Show Battle Rooms, a group entertainment concept that literally drops you and your friends right in the middle of a live game show. Located in the Ashford Lane shopping district (right near Perimeter Mall), Game Show Battle Rooms features two different experiences, each equipped with three games: Classic Showdowns (in which you’ll play Survey Battles, Spin and Solve, and What’s That Cost) and Primetime Showdowns (Survey Battles, MatchUp Wars, and Time Rush Games). You and your group of eight or more will play all three games, with game show hosts leading the way toward victory!

The new Dunwoody location is just the latest Game Show Battle Rooms to open in the United States, following cities including Charlotte, Phoenix, St Louis, and Indianapolis. Company leaders say the experience has proven popular for occasions including office team building, school trips, and birthday parties.

Game Show Battle Rooms is located at 4550 Olde Perimeter Way, Suite 402B, in Dunwoody — to book some time in the game arena for your group, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning at the new attraction, "getting in the game" and battling for a big win!