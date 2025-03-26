Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 26, 2025

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 26, 2025 12:21pm EDT
Atlanta - Here are the special segments and guests on today's Good Day Atlanta:

Jersey Mike's Day of Giving

March 26 is Jersey Mike's Day of Giving and this year they are donating proceeds to CURE for Childhood Cancer. Paul Milliken from Good Day Atlanta stopped by a local Jersey Mike's location to learn more about the mission.

Jersey Mike's Day of Giving/ Cure Childhood Cancer: Today is the annual Day of Giving for Jersey Mike’s locations across the country, which means every single dollar raised through sales is donated to a local charity. Here in Metro Atlanta, 97 Jersey Mike’s restaurants will give 100% of today’s proceeds to CURE Childhood Cancer, the Atlanta-based nonprofit founded back in 1975 with a mission to fight childhood cancer through funding research and supporting patients and their families. RELATED STORY.

Casting Call for March 26, 2025

The Perfect Line Game Show is looking for contestants in July and August. Also, Summer at the Rock at Stone Mountain is looking for actors, storytellers and puppeteers.

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: Find out what movies, films and tv shows are casting in Georgia. 

Popcorn Remix shows off its unique popcorn

Popcorn Remix stopped by Good Day Atlanta to show off its unique popcorn flavors, including king crab legs, butter pecan and lemon pepper.

Popcorn Remix  a local popcorn shop that's making big moves:  The shop was opened after a visit to Illinois had one of the owners snowed in at a popcorn shop for hours. Now, they're in retail stores, stadiums and more. They also offer fundraising where they have given back over 40K in fundraising funds to local teams and organizations in the last 6 months. They have over 50 flavors of popcorn. For more information click here. 

Portia: You Know, Men Get Work Done Too

Portia talks to a man who had limb lengthening surgery bringing him from 5’5''’ to 6 feet tall. Later, a panel of men who also get cosmetic procedures join the conversation to debunk the social constructs that come with changing their appearance.

The Boykinz Atlanta country sister quartet: The BoykinZ, a viral TikTok country sister quartet, were surprised by Shania Twain on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and were later invited to sing with her during her Nashville tour stop. The BoykinZ were part of Shania Twain's "Queen of Me" tour, which included performances with other artists like Breland, Kelsea Ballerini, Wynonna Judd, and Tanya Tucker.

