Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 26, 2025

Here are the special segments and guests on today's Good Day Atlanta:

Jersey Mike's Day of Giving/ Cure Childhood Cancer: Today is the annual Day of Giving for Jersey Mike’s locations across the country, which means every single dollar raised through sales is donated to a local charity. Here in Metro Atlanta, 97 Jersey Mike’s restaurants will give 100% of today’s proceeds to CURE Childhood Cancer, the Atlanta-based nonprofit founded back in 1975 with a mission to fight childhood cancer through funding research and supporting patients and their families. RELATED STORY.

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: Find out what movies, films and tv shows are casting in Georgia.

Popcorn Remix a local popcorn shop that's making big moves: The shop was opened after a visit to Illinois had one of the owners snowed in at a popcorn shop for hours. Now, they're in retail stores, stadiums and more. They also offer fundraising where they have given back over 40K in fundraising funds to local teams and organizations in the last 6 months. They have over 50 flavors of popcorn. For more information click here.

The Boykinz Atlanta country sister quartet: The BoykinZ, a viral TikTok country sister quartet, were surprised by Shania Twain on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and were later invited to sing with her during her Nashville tour stop. The BoykinZ were part of Shania Twain's "Queen of Me" tour, which included performances with other artists like Breland, Kelsea Ballerini, Wynonna Judd, and Tanya Tucker.