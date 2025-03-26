Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving campaign helps fight childhood cancer

The Brief Today is the annual Day of Giving for Jersey Mike’s locations across the country. On the Day of Giving, every single dollar raised through sales is donated to a local charity. Here in Metro Atlanta, 97 Jersey Mike’s restaurants will give 100% of today’s proceeds to CURE Childhood Cancer.



If you’ve got an appetite for good food and for giving back to the community, we’ve got good news: stopping by a local Jersey Mike’s Subs for lunch or dinner today can help you satisfy both!

Today is the annual Day of Giving for Jersey Mike’s locations across the country, which means every single dollar raised through sales is donated to a local charity. Here in metro Atlanta, 97 Jersey Mike’s restaurants will give 100% of today’s proceeds to CURE Childhood Cancer, the Atlanta-based nonprofit founded back in 1975 with a mission to fight childhood cancer through funding research and supporting patients and their families.

This is the third year that local Jersey Mike’s owners and operators have chosen CURE Childhood Cancer as their Day of Giving recipient; in 2023, the efforts resulted in a $450,000 donation to the nonprofit. The Day of Giving is the culmination of the restaurant chain’s Month of Giving campaign, which has raised more than $113 million for hundreds of local charities since 2011.

And yes, it really is that easy: stop by Jersey Mike’s today, buy a sub, and your money goes to CURE Childhood Cancer. To find a Jersey Mike’s location near you, click here — and click the video player in this article to check out our morning at a local Jersey Mike’s, learning more about how the money raised will have a huge impact on local families.

The Source: Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken spent the morning at Jersey Mike's in Woodstock, chatting with employees as they prepped for the busy day and with CURE Childhood Cancer CEO Kristin Connor about the expected impact of the campaign.



