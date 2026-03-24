Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 24, 2026

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for March 24, 2026:

Paul previews Delta Meet a Plane Day The special event "Night at the Museum": Meet the Airplane" will taxi into the Delta Flight Museum on Tuesday, March 31st from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Women's Comedy Film Festival with Caroline King: Cinema Life’s Women’s Comedy Film Festival ATL returns March 27–29, 2026, at 7 Stages Theater, celebrating women shaping the future of comedic film while strengthening metro Atlanta’s reputation as a hub for independent storytelling, performance, and creative entrepreneurship. A major highlight of the 2026 festival is the presentation of the Trailblazer Award to actor, writer, producer, and director Terri Vaughn, recognizing her impact on comedy and contributions to film and television. For ticket information, click here.

Nyssa Green shows us mature makeup tips: Women 40 and up have special needs. Nyssa has a list of dos and don'ts for mature skin. Check out the tips below and visit her website here.

Glow starts BEFORE makeup! Skin prep is major and products matter!

"Spot treat" discoloration or hyperpigmentation—don’t do heavy coverage.

Press foundation in, don’t rub.

Be strategic about shimmer and glow

Brows can be a game changer. Get them groomed even if you don’t have a lot.

Let me know if you have any questions or suggestions! Looking forward to it!

Kevin Egan with 2026 FIFA World Cup roundup: This week the U.S. Men's National team have one more chance to make their mark. Kevin Egan has the details, and more trivia.

Christal Jordan with entertainment headlines: TLC & En Vougue are going on tour and there's more news on Taylor Frankie Paul. Christal Jordan has the latest information.

Pet of the day: Furkids brings in Grotto for adoption. Click here for more information.

