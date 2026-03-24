Special event highlights stories behind iconic aircraft

The Brief Guests at the Delta Flight Museum will have a chance to "meet" some iconic aircraft – and hear the stories behind them – during a special event happening next week. "Night at the Museum: Meet the Airplane" is happening Tuesday, March 31st from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and will feature special guests responsible for building and working in the airplanes. Special guests scheduled to attend the event include Art Arace, who built the Museum’s famous replica Huff Daland Duster, and Diane Carvelli, the former flight attendant who spearheaded Project 767 along with two colleagues.



You’ve heard the expression, "If these walls could talk…"

Well, at an event happening at the Delta Flight Museum next week, it won’t be the walls talking…it’ll be the wings.

The special event "Night at the Museum: Meet the Airplane" will taxi into the Delta Flight Museum on Tuesday, March 31st from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. (and again on April 28th), giving visitors a chance to not only explore the astounding collection of aircraft housed at the museum, but also talk to the people responsible for building and working in them. Special guests scheduled to attend the event include Art Arace, who built the Museum’s famous replica Huff Daland Duster, retired Delta pilot Captain Tim Sullivan (who piloted the Lockheed L-1011 TriStar), and Diane Carvelli, the former flight attendant who spearheaded Project 767 along with two colleagues.

Tickets for the event are $50 per person, and the evening is a fundraiser for the Delta Flight Museum, which operates with a mission of preserving the history and heritage of Delta Air Lines. Much of the museum is located inside the Historic Hangars, which were built back in the 1940s and now feature exhibits and interactive experiences tracing the fascinating history of the airline and telling the story of how air travel has evolved over the decades.

To find the Delta Flight Museum, type 1220 Woolman Place, Atlanta into your GPS. For more information on "Night at the Museum: Meet the Airplane" and to purchase tickets, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning at the museum, meeting some of next week’s esteemed special guests and learning more about the airplanes that made aviation history!

The Source: Information for this story comes from the Delta Flight Museum website and original reporting by Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken.



