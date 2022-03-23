Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 23, 2022

Immersive experience brings Picasso masterpieces to life:

Ask anyone on the street to name a famous artist, and there’s a good chance they’ll immediately say, "Picasso."

It’s been nearly 50 years since Pablo Picasso passed away, but the legendary artist’s influence remains almost unrivaled in the art world. And now, the Cubist pioneer’s legacy is being celebrated here in metro Atlanta thanks to an immersive experience taking over Pullman Yards.

"Imagine Picasso" opened last week at Atlanta’s Pullman Yards Building 1, following previous engagements in France, Canada, and — most recently — here in the United States in San Francisco. Billed as a "360-degree experience," "Imagine Picasso" was created by Annabelle Mauger and Julien Baron and uses digital projection technology (with more than 90 projectors) to bring hundreds of the modern art master’s works to life; the creators say the exhibition was developed with the blessing of the Picasso estate.

Pablo Picasso was born in Spain in the early 1880s and forged a prolific and pioneering career working various mediums, including painting, sculpture, printmaking and more. He’s perhaps best known for his Cubist works, which revolutionized the art world by breaking down the barriers of perspective in paintings.

Tickets for "Imagine Picasso" here in Atlanta start at $31.50 for adults and $22 for children and are available for purchase now. Daily hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Pullman Yards is located at 225 Rogers Street Northeast in Atlanta.

As soon as we heard about Imagine Picasso’s Atlanta engagement, we knew we needed to spend some time checking it out. Click the video player in this article for a look at our morning exploring this state-of-the-art experience.

