Good Day Atlanta viewer information: March 20, 2025

Here are the featured segments and guests for Good Day Atlanta on March 20, 2025:

International Auto Show World Congress Center: The Atlanta International Auto Show returns today to the Georgia World Congress Center. Running through Sunday, March 23, the 43rd annual event features an absolutely packed floor featuring every major automaker, from Toyota to Ford and Nissan to Volkswagen. It’s essentially a one-stop shop for prospective car buyers, giving visitors a chance to compare and contrast what’s new on the market without ever leaving the Downtown Atlanta venue. READ FULL STORY.

Atlanta’s own DJ Slade: DJ Slade, son of Lil Jon, is one of the newest cast members for Season 2 of Family Legacy. The series captures musicians through the lens of their kids, with exclusive footage and brand-new interviews with the children of beloved music stars. Season 2 premieres Tuesday 3/25 on MTV. Watch the trailer here.

Chiquita Lockley, chairwoman Black Women Film Network: The Black Women Film Network (BWFN) is thrilled to announce its tenth Black Women Film Network Summit, set to take place on March 22, at the Loudermilk Center in Atlanta. This year’s Summit features an inspiring lineup of honorees and thought-provoking discussions centered around the theme "Plot Twist: The Art of The Pivot," focusing on how Black women are successfully navigating change and redefining the future of film, TV, and the entertainment industry at large.

Chadwick Boyd show us how to make crispy potatoes: If you think Fort Lauderdale is just for spring breakers, our friend and food & lifestyle expert Chadwick Boyd says, "Not so fast!" Fresh from his trip there, he’s here to tell us that Fort Lauderdale’s food scene rivals America’s best—and he’s bringing a taste of it to make in our kitchens!

Batata Harra is a bold, crispy and flavor-packed Lebanese dish featuring crispy golden potatoes tossed with warm spices, and fresh garlic and herbs. This recipe is a home-cooked version inspired by Chef Brandon Salomon, executive chef of the Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale. His Batata Harra at his restaurant, Evelyn’s right on Fort Lauderdale beach, is other-worldly. Serve it with crispy fish as Chef Salomon does or with a crispy-skinned roast chicken.