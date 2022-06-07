Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 7, 2022

Travel expert Lesli Peterson talks Georgia Glamping spots: Glamping, or glamorous camping, is basically an upgrade in accommodations for those who love nature and adventure and the great outdoors. Whether it be in a tree house, yurt, RV, caboose, teepee, vintage airstream, or lodge, these places are for those who either want a unique sleeping experience, or lots of luxury. Lesli Peterson is the owner and creator of 365 Traveler and has got tips on some of the best travel spots around the country. For more information on where to find the best glamping spots in Georgia click here. For the best tree houses in the state click here. You can keep up with Lesli and all her family travels on Instagram @365Travelerofficial.

Grammy-nominated viral R&B and soul trio The Ton3s talk their new album and upcoming tour: The Ton3s, formerly known as The Hamiltones, are composed of North Carolina natives J. Vito, Tony Lelo, and 2E. The soul trio's name was originally born from their work as backup vocalists for Grammy-winning R&B/Soul artist Anthony Hamilton. While on tour with Hamilton, dazzling audiences around the world, the trio of singers recorded soulful renditions of popular songs such as Drake's "Hotline Bling," among others, all of which became internet sensations. Their viral spoof rendition of Birdman's "Respeck" landed them on Power 105's The Breakfast Club. The group has a new album out now "We Are The Ton3s," as well as tour that's happening right now. "We Are The Ton3s," is available on all streaming platforms. Find out if the group is performing in a city near you here.

Dr. Jimmeka Anderson, founder of Black Girls Film Camp talks about the inspiration behind her creating her not-for-profit organization: The organization is preparing for their 2022 Cohort Film Premiere on June 25, where they will screen all the short films created by the 10 teenage girl filmmakers. This year's speakers are Hollywood actresses Quvenzhané Wallis and Coco Jones. For more information on Black Girls Film Camp, click here.

Ally Lynn talks the latest in entertainment news: NBA superstar LeBron James calls on President Biden to release WNBA superstar Britney Griner from a Russian prison, and Dave Chappelle donates his Buffalo, New York show proceeds to the families of the victims in the Tops Supermarket mass shooting. Ally Lynn gives the details on both of these stories. Follow her on instagram @HeyItsAllyLynn

Pet of the Day: Today's pet of the day is with FurKids. For more information click here.