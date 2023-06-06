Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 6, 2023

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks get "Flamin’ Hot" in honor of new film:

You’ve heard about the new film "Flamin’ Hot," right? Directed by Eva Longoria, it tells the story of Richard Montañez, the man who claims to have invented the world-famous Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. And just in time for the movie’s release this Friday on Hulu and Disney+, one of Atlanta’s most buzzed-about restaurants is getting in on the "flamin’ hot" action!

This morning, we made a return visit to Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, a place we first highlighted on Good Day Atlanta back in the fall of 2020. Created in 2016 by West Philadelphia native Derrick Hayes, Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks has exploded in popularity over the past few years, and now includes locations in Downtown Atlanta, Doraville, and Forest Park. You’ll also find the brand in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and all around town thanks to "the Big Jawn" — otherwise known as the restaurant’s food truck!

In honor of the Searchlight Pictures film "Flamin’ Hot" — which stars Jesse Garcia as Montañez — Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks has created a special Flamin’ Hot Cheesesteak, which is available today at the Downtown, Doraville, and Forest Park spots. The sandwich is a chicken cheesesteak all dressed up with three cheeses, hot peppers, sweet peppers, onions, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, Funyuns Flamin’ Hots, and pickles. Yes…you read all that correctly.

To find the Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks nearest you, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning at the Downtown Atlanta location, hanging out with Derrick Hayes and getting a mouthful of this new "Flamin’ Hot" creation!

Tyde Tate Kitchen the first restaurant to open along the reimagined Hotel Row in historic South Downtown: Tyde Tate Kitchen is a family-owned and operated restaurant located at the Chattahoochee Food Works in West Midtown Atlanta, offering a home-style comfort Thai menu with weekly specials. Today they showed us Basil Chicken with Thai-style fried egg. For more information click here.

Tiwas Works, the founder of Atlanta Greek Picnic: The 19th Annual Atlanta Greek Picnic heats up the summer with the longest-running Greek picnic in the country. Newly re-accredited Morris Brown College will once again welcome thousands of HBCU students, alumni, Black sororities, fraternities and lovers of the HBCU college culture to the19th Annual Atlanta Greek Picnic (AGP). The five-day cultural and historical event series will take place from June 7 to 11, 2023 at Morris Brown College. In their nearly two decades of existence, AGP would like to not only continue to incorporate rich tradition, building community and sharing the values of Divine 9 brotherhood/sisterhood but to also bring awareness about the importance of Mental Health in our community. For more information click here.

Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville talks the latest in entertainment headlines: The U.S. Sun reported that Wendy Williams' son Kevin Jr. gave them an exclusive interview. The 22-year-old is said to believe that his mom's inner circle does not mean her any good. Christina "Ms. Basketball" Granville has the details. Keep up with her on social media @MsBasketball1