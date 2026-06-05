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Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: June 5, 2026

FOX 5 Atlanta
Good Day Atlanta
Published June 5, 2026 5:40 PM EDT
Published June 5, 2026 5:40 PM EDT

Atlanta - Co-ed professional tennis league INTENNSE is back for a bigger and better second season: INTENNSE is a pro tennis league consisting of 10 co-ed teams (made up of four men and four women each) divided into two conferences. Instead of matches, players battle it out during BOLTs, which are 10 minutes of continuous play starting from the first point scored. Seven BOLTs make up an ARC, and consist of two men’s singles matchups, two women’s singles matches, one men’s doubles, one women’s doubles, and a mixed doubles. Points rack up through each BOLT, and the highest score at the end of the ARC wins.

Burgers With Buck Emmy Squared: Find out if Buck gives the Burger a thumbs up. Check out their full menu, here. 

Summer birthday parties with "Confetti Jar"
Summer birthday parties with "Confetti Jar"

Summer birthday parties with "Confetti Jar"

Owner Jessica Vicars gives some great summer party ideas. 

Summer party ideas for kids with Jessica Vicars of Confetti Jar: There are tons of creative ideas for the perfect kid's birthday party. Confetti Jar has some of the best ideas. You can check them out on their website, here. 

Signs you're still seeking a parent's approval in adulthood
Signs you're still seeking a parent's approval in adulthood

Signs you're still seeking a parent's approval in adulthood

Licensed therapist Terri Cole shares 5 ways you can break free from those habits

Terri Cole tells us about signs you’re still seeking a parent’s approval in adulthood: Terri has become a leading voice on how unresolved parental dynamics continue to shape our relationships, self-worth, and emotional lives well into adulthood. She shares 5 ways to break from the habit of seeking approval. 

Chef Shaun Whitmer owner and Executive Chef of Birdcage
Chef Shaun Whitmer owner and Executive Chef of Birdcage

Chef Shaun Whitmer owner and Executive Chef of Birdcage

Chef Shaun shows off some of their menu items and tells viewers what to expect at the restaurant

Chef Shaun Whitmer owner and Executive Chef of Birdcage: Birdcage is known for their elevated Latin inspired dishes, colorful restaurant decor. Click here for more. 

Garden cures with Pike Nursery
Garden cures with Pike Nursery

Garden cures with Pike Nursery

Rena Sartain gives tips on ways to cure your garden 

Pike Nurseries gives garden cures: To find a Pike Nursery near you, click here. 
 

Zoo Atlanta brings in a corn snake
Zoo Atlanta brings in a corn snake

Zoo Atlanta brings in a corn snake

To visit Zoo Atlanta check out zooatlanta.org

Zoo Atlanta brings in a corn snake named Ghost: To purchase tickets to Zoo Atlanta, click here. 

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