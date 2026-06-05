Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: June 5, 2026

Co-ed professional tennis league INTENNSE is back for a bigger and better second season: INTENNSE is a pro tennis league consisting of 10 co-ed teams (made up of four men and four women each) divided into two conferences. Instead of matches, players battle it out during BOLTs, which are 10 minutes of continuous play starting from the first point scored. Seven BOLTs make up an ARC, and consist of two men’s singles matchups, two women’s singles matches, one men’s doubles, one women’s doubles, and a mixed doubles. Points rack up through each BOLT, and the highest score at the end of the ARC wins.

Burgers With Buck Emmy Squared: Find out if Buck gives the Burger a thumbs up. Check out their full menu, here.

Summer party ideas for kids with Jessica Vicars of Confetti Jar: There are tons of creative ideas for the perfect kid's birthday party. Confetti Jar has some of the best ideas. You can check them out on their website, here.

Terri Cole tells us about signs you’re still seeking a parent’s approval in adulthood: Terri has become a leading voice on how unresolved parental dynamics continue to shape our relationships, self-worth, and emotional lives well into adulthood. She shares 5 ways to break from the habit of seeking approval.

Chef Shaun Whitmer owner and Executive Chef of Birdcage: Birdcage is known for their elevated Latin inspired dishes, colorful restaurant decor. Click here for more.

Pike Nurseries gives garden cures: To find a Pike Nursery near you, click here.



Zoo Atlanta brings in a corn snake named Ghost: To purchase tickets to Zoo Atlanta, click here.