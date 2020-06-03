Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 3, 2020

Zoo Atlanta welcomes back visitors after months-long closure: Zoo Atlanta closed to visitors back in March, but re-opened in late May with some new safety measures in place. Staffers say admission is now based on a timed-ticketing system, which will limit the amount of people inside the zoo at any given time. The easiest way to reserve tickets is by purchasing online, but walk-up visitors may also buy tickets using a mobile device; right now, the zoo is not allowing any cash transactions. For more information on current zoo guidelines, click here. General admission to Zoo Atlanta costs $24.99 for adults (12 years old and above) and $18.99 for youth ages three to 11. Timed tickets may be purchased here.

Tips from Christy Wright on how to make money doing what you love: With unemployment numbers so high, many people may be looking for ways to bring in extra income for their families. Christy Wright, creator of Business Boutique, has taught thousands of women across the country to make money doing what they love. Through her national best-selling book, sold-out live events and popular podcast, Christy gives women the step-by-step plan to start, run and grow businesses right out of their homes.

B. Simone and Mary Seats buy new commercial property that will help women entrepreneurs: Actress, comedian, and bestselling author B. Simone has partnered with her marketing manager Mary Seats to open an all-female co-working space in Atlanta called "The Bakery." The 14,000 square foot space will house B. Simone's million-dollar business, "B. Simone Beauty," as well as Mary Seat's marketing firm, "The Icing Agency." Additionally, The Bakery will be an all-pink space for female entrepreneurs to utilize for photography sessions, green screen videography, executive offices, and retail space. Units are available for rental now.

Niecy Shaw talks on how Floyd Mayweather will cover cost for George Floyd's funeral: Memorial services honoring George Floyd will happen in three states over the course of six days. Services will be held in Minnesota, North Carolina and Texas. ESPN reports that Floyd Mayweather will pay for funeral cost. A person close to the boxing champ confirmed that speculation is true, but Mayweather doesn't really want to talk about it.