Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 24, 2022

By Good Day Atlanta
If anyone knows how to throw a party, it's Dolly Parton, The country music icon is celebrating the start of summer at her Pigeon Forge theme park with an all-new Smokey Mountain Summer Celebration.

ATLANTA - Dollywood Summer Fun: Paul Milliken heads to Piegeon Forge and visits Dollywood. They've got a new resort and some fun things planned this summer. Dollywood is a theme park jointly owned by entertainer Dolly Parton and Herschend Family Entertainment. It is located in the Knoxville metropolitan area in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, near the gateway to The Great Smoky Mountains. Click here for ticket information.

Actress and comedian Chaunte Wayans is a member of the legendary Wayans family of entertainers as well as an advocate for LGBTQ rights, mental health, and overcoming addiction. She'll be on stage in City Winery with her comedy show 'Technically Speaking.'

Chaunte' Wayans brings "Technically Speaking" tour to Atlanta: Actress, writer, and comedian Chaunté Wayans is a member of the legendary Wayans family and an advocate for LGBTQ rights, mental health and addiction. Currently, on HBO Max Marlon Wayans' "The Headliners," her tour follows her critically acclaimed performance on "Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready." Working as a production assistant behind the scenes while developing her material, she paid her dues and is now on the verge of a career explosion. Catch her at City Winery Sunday, June 26. For tickets click here.

5Church's newest location is a unique restaurant that captures the spirit of Buckhead and serves up an amazing Modern Classic Burger.

Burgers With Buck at 5Church Buckhead: 5Church has opened a new location in Buckhead, and the menu is a little different from its sister location in Midtown. Starting July 8 the sunroom will open for full dine-in service. Reservations are now open for inside. Buck visited the new location and tried their burger. For reservations, and information click here.

Jonathan Ledbetter is defensive end for the Arizona Cardinals, but here in metro Atlanta he's still known as one of Tucker High School's finest tigers. Saturday, he's hosting his inaugural football camp at Tucker High School with friend and NFL player Elijah Sullivan.

Former Tucker High School student-athlete and current NFL player Jonathan Ledbetter hosts inaugural football camp: On Saturday, June 25, Jonathan Ledbetter’s inaugural football camp will happen at Tucker High School. His friend and fellow NFL player Elijah Sullivan will assist. Jonathan is a former Georgia Bulldog and currently plays for the Arizona Cardinals. The camp is from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and is open to both boys and girls, ages 8 to 18. It's free to attend.