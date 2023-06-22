Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 22, 2023

Here's what aired June 22, 2023, on Good Day Atlanta. 

DR. MIKE SMITH

Mike Smith's ways to overcome life's hurdles

Everyone fails sometimes, but it's important to take the right next steps and recover before you make your situation worse. Air Force veteran and executive coach Mike Smith joins Alyse Eady to share five ways to live your best life despite mistakes.

TIPS

1. Be transparent
2. Focus on open and healthy communication
3. Never try to cover it up
4. Apologize like you mean it
5. Learn something

HARVEY LEVIN FROM TMZ 

TMZ special looks at amazing Amazon rescue

TMZ's newest special chronicles the lives of four children who survived a plane crash in the Amazon Rainforest and their dramatic rescue 40 days later. Founder Harvey Levin joins Alyse Eady to talk more about the amazing story and TMZ's examination of the case.

DR. STEPHEN PALTE 

Know the warning signs of Alzheimer's

Every 65 seconds, someone in the United States develops Alzheimer's, and it's one of the deadliest diseases in the country. Dr. Stephen Palte, the chief medical officers of United Healthcare of Georgia, talks with Natalie McCann about the signs of the disease and ways you can improve your brain health and reduce symptoms.

PLANET FITNESS FOR TEENS 

Teens work out for free at Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness is offering its High School Summer Pass through Aug. 31, allowing teens ages 14 to 19 to work out for free.

Netro Atlanta Planet Fitness location are also hosting a school supply drive, which will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Atlanta. You can drop off supplies at most locations. Needed supplies include pencils, backpacks, crayons and folders. The drive ends July 21.

SKYE ESTROFF

Frozen cocktails to beat the Atlanta heat

If you spend any time in metro Atlanta, you know the summer heat can be intense. Atlanta food expert Skye Estroff has some tasty ideas to help you cool up this season.

PET OF THE DAY FROM PAWS ATLANTA

Pet of the Day from Paws Atlanta

Macaroon has a lovely laid-back attitude and prefers to seek attention on her own time. She also loves good food, snuggling, and basking in the sun.

