Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 22, 2023

Here's what aired June 22, 2023, on Good Day Atlanta.

Experiencing mistakes and failures can add stress and anxiety to your lives. But before you make the situation worse, there are ways to recover from your past mistakes. Air Force veteran turned executive coach Mike Smith is sharing 5 tips to overcoming life's hurdles.

TIPS

1. Be transparent

2. Focus on open and healthy communication

3. Never try to cover it up

4. Apologize like you mean it

5. Learn something

After 40 days, 4 indigenous children were rescued from the Amazon jungle after their plane crashed with their mother on board. On Thursday night, TMZ is taking a closer look at the rescue mission.

Every 60 seconds, someone in the United States develps Alzheimer's disease according to the Alzeheimer's Association. In fact, it's one of the deadliest diseases in the country and most common form of dementia. So, what are some of the signs, are there ways to improve brain health, and can you reduce symptoms? Dr. Stephen Palte from UnitedHealthcare of Georgia explains on Good Day Atlanta.

Planet Fitness wants teens to stay active all sumer long. Good Day's Paul Milliken visited their Brookhaven location to learn more about the summer program that is totally free for local teenagers.

Netro Atlanta Planet Fitness location are also hosting a school supply drive, which will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Atlanta. You can drop off supplies at most locations. Needed supplies include pencils, backpacks, crayons and folders. The drive ends July 21.

Atlanta food expert Skye Estroff joins Good Day Atlanta to share recommendations on where to find frozen cocktails during the summer season.

Today's Pet of the Day is named Macaroon. She is a sophisticated lady with a loverly laid-back attitude but who also prefers to seek attention on her own time. The 6-year-old cat also loves good food, snuggling and basking in the sun. She is currently available from Paws Atlanta