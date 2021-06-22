Good Day Atlanta viewer information June 22, 2021

In-person retreats being "Sunshine" to local families: Camp Sunshine is holding a pair of Family Getaway Retreats this week, each lasting two nights; the first began Sunday and concludes today, and the second is scheduled for Wednesday through Friday. Both retreats are happening at Camp Twin Lakes in Rutledge and are the first in-person events organized by Camp Sunshine since February of 2020. Staffers say both retreats are being operated with strict COVID-19 safety precautions, but offer a long list of activities including biking, fishing, ceramics, horseback riding and even flying through the treetops on the camp’s zipline! Aside from the in-person retreats, Camp Sunshine again offered virtual summer camp this year for juniors and teens, dubbed Sunshine 2.1; both weeks of camp happened earlier this month.

Chase Anthony from Will Packer's "Bigger" on BET: Best known for his role as "Deon Lewis" in Will Packer’s hit dramady series, "Bigger" streaming now on BET+ in which he stars alongside Angela Conwell and Tanisha Long. Deon Lewis, at first glance is a handsome, college-educated, corporate businessman, who may act comically frugal but is actually a very successful. At work, however, his confidence diminishes as he finds himself code switching to maintain the status quo. This season his character struggles to play the game and move up the corporate latter as his co-workers seem to receive the opportunities that he deserves. Chase will also be performing at the Atlanta Comedy theater tonight. For more information on that click here.

Tips for managing family vacation anxiety with Angela Buttimer: For more information on Psychotherapist Angela Buttimer click here.

Big Boi invites music fans to iconic Atlanta Dungeon Family House now listed on Airbnb: Two years ago, Outkast’s Big Boi, purchased "The Dungeon, the home where Outkast and The Dungeon Family got their start and helped establish Atlanta as a hotbed for talent. Today, to celebrate Black Music Month, the Grammy award winning artist has officially opened the doors to fans nationwide for the first time ever, by listing the iconic home on Airbnb for limited overnight stays. Bookings open on June 25th, with Big Boi hosting three overnight stays at "The Dungeon" on June 29, July 1, and July 3 for only $25 a night.

Tye Tribbett on "Good Day Atlanta:" Tye Tribbett talks to Natalie McCann on Good Day Atlanta about the upcoming Stellar Awards plus the latest on his career. For more information on Tye Tribbett click here.

Ally Lynn talks the latest news on a Marvin Gaye biopic: A new movie will tell the story of a music Legend. Dr. Dre is helping bring Grammy-Award winning singer-songwriter Marvin Gaye's story to the big screen. He helped shaped the sound of the sixties, and his music is still being sampled and used to this day. Ally Lynn talks about when we can expect the movie and more. You can follow her on Instagram @HeyAllyLynn

Pet of the day from FurKids Atlanta: For more information on FurKids click here.