Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 20, 2024

MUST Ministries Summer Lunch:

"We embraced it, but it embraced us."

Those words from a MUST Ministries Summer Lunch program volunteer say it better than we ever could: giving back often results in the sweetest, most unexpected gifts.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we made a return visit to Mableton’s New Life Missionary Baptist Church, where an army of volunteers regularly meets to pack up kits for the MUST Ministries Summer Lunch program. The long-running program provides free meals for kids in metro Atlanta over the summer (through July 31) — "bridging the hunger gap" for local students who rely on free and reduced meals during the school year. MUST Ministries leaders say their goal is to provide breakfast and lunch to at least 7,500 children over the nine weeks of the program.

And that’s where the all-important volunteers come in, packing up kits (including food, drinks, and activities) to be distributed throughout eight counties in Metro Atlanta: Bartow, Cobb, Cherokee, Douglas, Fulton, Paulding, Pickens, and Gwinnett. The New Life Missionary Baptist Church volunteers pack and deliver the kits on Thursdays, which means we got to see them in action this morning while also pitching in to lend a helping hand.

For more information on this year’s MUST Ministries Summer Lunch program — including how you can volunteer and/or donate — click here. And click the video player to check out our morning with some absolutely incredible people who are "embracing" the opportunity to help others.

Karan Ashley and Nakia Burrise talk Rangerstop & Pop Con: The ultimate celebration of Power Rangers, anime and pop culture comes together for an action-packed weekend filled with thrilling activities, exclusive appearances and unforgettable memories! The festivities will take place at the Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park from Friday, June 21 through Sunday, June 23. At RangerStop and Pop Comic Con, guests will have the chance to meet their favorite Power Ranger and pop culture actors and actresses in person, listen to their stories and even get personalized autographs, merchandise and photos with these famous faces. Fans will be immersed in the Comic Con world, with engaging panels, interactive displays, dance parties and exclusive merchandise that can’t be found anywhere else.

Sneak peek at the Age of Possibility Live on Tour with "America's Best Girlfriend," Atlanta's Kim Gravel: Kim, along with Q50 members Mally Roncal, Alina Villasante, and Tara Tesher, are bringing the Age of Possibility Live on Tour to Chateau Elan. QVC is taking the "Age of Possibility" on the road across America to continue the conversation and encourage women over 50 to seize what's next from a life stage that is too often ignored and under-supported by mainstream brands.

Dee Snider for A&E Network's "Biography: Hard Rock Legends": A&E is offering viewers a backstage pass to the celebrated careers of some of hard rock’s greatest legends with new specials celebrating rock icons Bret Michaels, Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider, Alice Cooper, Sammy Hagar, and Sebastian Bach. The nostalgia-inducing specials, which feature exclusive interviews with each of the artists and those closest to them, will go behind-the-scenes to the artists’ journeys to fame, legendary careers, and iconic music that defined the genre then and now. Premiering Sunday, June 23 at 9 p.m. ET.

Lisa Washington says "Hello summer" with nice summer recipes: Keep up with her on social media @LovingLifeWithLisaWashington