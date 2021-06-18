Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 18, 2021

Canton brewery flavors beer with local music: When it comes to making beer, you need four things: water, yeast, grain and hops. But there’s another important ingredient adding flavor to the new release from Canton’s Green Line Brewery — and it’s one your ears will immediately appreciate. Green Line Brewery released Allenbrook Lager in late March, and it’s the brewery’s first to feature a can highlighting a local musician. Country singer-songwriter Cody Bolden is pictured on the back of the beer can, along with a QR code that will lead straight to the artist’s music when scanned; Bolden has also performed at the downtown Canton brewery, which hosts live music on Friday and Saturday nights. On the flip-side, Bolden’s own website features a section dedicated Allenbrook Lager, complete with this descriptive gem: Pairs well with denim, boots and a $2 haircut. Green Line Brewery first opened back in 2016, and is the creation of brothers Brent, Chris and Joel St. Vrain. The downtown brewpub features a menu including burgers, hot dogs, chicken sandwich and fries — and other brews include the Shirtless IPA and the Wanimal Whiskey Barrel Stout. Green Line Brewery is located at 192 East Main Street in Canton; current hours are 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Thursdays and 4:00 p.m. to Midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. For more information on the brewpub, click here.

Burgers With Buck visits Aria Restaurant in Buckhead: When a high end, upscale restaurant like aria in Buckhead adds a burger to their menu Buck's burger radar starts beeping. There's one small catch though, the Aria happy hour burger is only available between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. But wait, there more, you can only eat it at the bar or on the patio, and there is a limited number each day. Check out their menu here.





Father's Day cooking segment with Chef Jernard Wells: Award Winning TV Host/Celebrity Chef/Bestselling Cookbook Author Jernard Wells aka "The Family Chef" talks about what Fatherhood means to him as a father of 9. Chef Jernard is also the official Host of the 32nd Real Men Cook national virtual event broadcasting live from Juneteenth Atlanta Parade & Music Festival weekend at Centennial Olympic Park on Father’s Day. He shared a Cast Iron BBQ Butter Ribeye recipe. Check it out below.

Cast Iron BBQ Butter Ribeye

Ingredients:

1 Steak

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

4 tablespoons of Barbecue sauce

4 cloves garlic, (or 1 tablespoon minced garlic)

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped

1 tablespoon olive oil

4 Favorite cuts of steak

Salt and pepper

Instructions:

Heat cast iron skillet over high heat add Olive oil , season steak with salt and pepper. Grill steaks for 5 minutes each side until browned and cooked to desired doneness. Add BBQ sauce, butter and garlic in skillet, base steak with sauce. Transfer steaks to a warm plate and let rest for 5 minutes. Slice and serve.

Dr. Rashad Richey talks Juneteenth history and celebration: This week, congress voted to make Juneteenth a federal holiday and president Biden just signed off on that measure late Thursday afternoon. But a lot people are still trying to understand the significance of Juneteenth as it relates to the emancipation of enslaved black men and women and what's happening in the U.S. today. Public policy professor and media personality Dr. Rashad Richey talks more about Juneteenth and its history.

Pike Nurseries -Rough & Tough Houseplants for Dad: Father's Day is this weekend and if you're still looking around for that perfect gift, how about a houseplant? Rena Sartain from Pike Nurseries has more on some rough and tough plants just for dad.

Veda Howard from Praise 102.5: We're going into the weekend with some positive vibes. Veda Howard gives some tips on how you can remain positive and not worry.

