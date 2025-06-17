Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 17, 2025

By Good Day Atlanta
Published  June 17, 2025 11:28am EDT
New Seoul of the South Pass in Gwinnett County

Explore Gwinnett's new Seoul of the South Pass program is designed to highlight the county's Korean-owned businesses and encourage people to visit each one.

ATLANTA - Seoul of the South Passport Program:

In the mood for a Korean food tour this summer? You’ll need your passport, and you’ll need your money, but you won’t need a plane ticket.

Explore Gwinnett launched its new Seoul of the South Pass earlier this month, encouraging diners to explore the authentic Korean restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries and other businesses located throughout Gwinnett County. In case you didn’t know, the county is home to the largest Korean population in the southern United States — and tourism leaders say the new mobile passport program will make experiencing the cuisine and culture easier than ever.

So, here’s how it works: first, you sign up online (by clicking here), which accesses the free digital passport powered by tech company Bandwango. The passport includes more than 30 Korean-owned businesses in Gwinnett County — and as you visit each one, you can check in on your mobile device and earn points. Points can then be redeemed for prizes ranging from a sticker pack (4 points) to Kimchi-making kit (20 points). And while summer is a great time to get out and explore, the passport is good for a full year from the time of your first check-in.

This new self-guided tour is an extension of Gwinnett’s popular Seoul of the South Korean Food Tour, which happens several times each year (and always sells out quickly!) and is guided by local expert Sarah Park.

We couldn’t wait to sign up online and access our mobile passport — click the video player in this article to check out our morning experiencing the Seoul of the South!

Healthy summer dishes with Zahra Mediterranean Grill

Zahra Mediterranean Grill is bringing the bold flavors of the area to Chattahoochee Food Works, Michelin-starred chef Steven Ferdinand joined Alyse Eady in the Good Day kitchen to prepare the restaurant's Greek salad and show off some of the other menu items just in time for the start of summer.

Chef Steven Ferdinand of Zahra Mediterranean Grill at Chattahoochee Food Works: Chef Ferdinand demoed a few simple, healthy (and easy) dishes to make at home or try at the restaurant. At Zahra Mediterranean Grill, fresh, healthy ingredients meet the smoky essence of a wood-fired grill. Inspired by the diverse culinary traditions of Greece, Turkey, Lebanon, Morocco, Italy, Spain, and the Middle East, the restaurant's menu offers a taste of the entire Mediterranean basin. Click here to learn more. 

Q Parker hosting Summer Music Camp

Singer and songwriter Q Parker is giving back in Atlanta through his annual Music Summer Camp. He and Nick Jordan joined Alyse Eady to talk about the camp, his foundation, and his new music.

Q Parker’s 10th Annual Summer Music Camp in Atlanta: Grammy Award-winning singer and Atlanta native Q Parker of the iconic R&B group 112 is hosting a free 10-day creative and dynamic summer camp through the Q Parker Legacy Foundation, running June 16 through the 27. Now in its 10th year, the camp is designed for youths aged 13 to 17 and provides hands-on exposure to the world of music and entertainment, while building essential life skills, confidence, and creative excellence.

Outdoor tablescapes with Amber Guyton

Entertaining outdoors is a highlight of the summer season, and Atlanta-based designer Amber Guyton has some bright and bold tips to elevate your experience. She joined Joanne Feldman with some ideas for how you can entertain on any budget.

Amber Guyton gives tips on how to elevate your outdoor space: Don't be afraid to celebrate summer in a big way with color, pattern, and fun decor! This can be done with table settings, pillows, umbrellas, and planters. Amber gives other fun, affordable ideas as well. Keep up with her on Instagram @blessedlittlebungalow and check out her website here.

Entertainment update with Christal Jordan

One of the A-listers of all A-listers is considering retirement, and the internet can't get enough of Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre. Reporter Christal Jordan joined Alex Whittler with all things and more from the entertainment world.

Christal Jordan has the latest in entertainment headlines: Cardi B shows off her baby girl and reveals her name. There's a new celebrity couple making headlines, and could Kevin Costner be retiring? Christal Jordan gives us the details live from Italy.

Meet Elijah: Our Pet of the Day

Elijah is a teen cat who is funny, curious, and always looking for an adventure.

