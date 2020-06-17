Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information June 17, 2020

ATLANTA - Prop business pauses during pandemic: View story here

Coronavirus Q&A with Dr. Taz Bhatia: Families are confronting questions about safety when it comes to pools, playgrounds, and offices reopening, Dr. Taz Bahatia from Centre Spring MD joins us live with how to keep kids healthy and handle the reopening jitters. For more information on Dr. Taz Bahatia click here.

Former Atlanta Falcon and part-owner Warrick Dunn: Professional sports leagues are gradually returning to the field and a lot of eyes are on the national football league on a couple of fronts. How will they safely return to competition amid the COVID-19 pandemic?  Will they find themselves right in the middle of this national conversation about police brutality. For more information on Warrick Dunn or his foundation click here. 

Maria More from Majic 107.5 joins us to talk "dad bods." :  For more information on Maria More or her fitness tips click here. 

Pet of the day:  The pet of the day is from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia for more information click here.