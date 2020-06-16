Good Day Atlanta viewer information June 16, 2020

Chipotle and molasses steak sauce perfect for Father's Day: For many families, steak might be on the menu this weekend for Father's Day. Bren Herrera is a private chef known for Cuban, Latin, Fusion and Global cuisine. She has a chipotle and molasses steak sauce that the kids can help make this Father's Day. For the steak sauce recipe see below. For more on Bren Herrera's online cooking school for kids click here.



CHIPOTLE AND MOLASSES STEAK SAUCE

Ingredients:

1/4 cup tomato paste

1/2 Worchestire sauce

2 tbsp chipotle hot sauce

2 tbsp molasses

2 tbsp maple syrup

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1.5 tbsp honey

1/4 tsp cumin

1 heaping tsp. smoked paprika

salt to taste

Method

Combine all ingredients in the order listed. Serve immediately over grilled steak or chicken.

Yields 10 servings

How to deal with debt collectors during the Covid-19 pandemic: With Americans facing financial struggles during the pandemic. It's so important to know your rights. And when it comes to debt collectors, there are things they can and can't legally do. Credit expert John Ulzheimer joins us via Skype with more on what you need to know. For more on John Ulzheimer click here.

Keeping your kids safe online with Cybersecurity Expert Lisa Good: If you have a teenager or pre teen, listen up. Despite the pandemic, kids can still stay in touch with friends using cell phones, social media and video games but all three can still open them up to predators. Cybersecurity Expert Lisa Good is a mom who co-wrote the book "Are Your Kids Naked Online? How to Protect Your Tech savvy Kids From Online Self-Destruction." Lisa Good joins us via Skype with tips on keeping your kids safe this summer. For more information on Lisa Good click here.

12 Minute athelete creator Krista Stryker talks new book: Krista Stryker recently released her new book The 12 Minute Athlete: Get Fitter, Faster, and Stronger Using HIIT and Your Bodyweight. The book follows her personal challenges in reaching her fitness goals and her journey to the realization that anyone can be an athlete. She also offers tips and workouts to help readers prioritize their fitness, even if they have just minutes a day. The book is available for purchase here.

B. Simone addresses fans after being accused of plagiarism: Comedian and business owner B. Simone has been the topic for many different reasons in recent days. The latest is for being accused of plagiarism in her best selling book Baby Girl Manifest the Life you Want. B. Simone took to social media Mondy to address the accusations, and says she takes full accountability for what happened, even though she hired a team to write her book for her. She says the matter is now being handled legally, and she won't be able to speak on the matter much more.

