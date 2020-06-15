Good Day Atlanta viewer information June 15, 2020

Shops & restaurants at The Battery Atlanta begin reopening: There’s no baseball happening yet inside Truist Park, but activity is picking up at The Battery Atlanta, as restaurants and retails stores begin welcoming back visitors.

Most of the restaurants and shops that make up the popular shopping area are back open, albeit with new guidelines and restrictions in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Restaurants including Goldberg’s Bagel & Deli and Yard House have resumed dine-in service, although tables are spaced to maintain social distance. Others, like Garden & Gun Club, continue serving customers through takeout and delivery service.

On the retail side, The Escape Game is back open, with all 60-minute adventures now reserved for private groups and virtual games available online. Over at Baseballism, in-store hours are 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sundays, and all proceeds from the Stay Home collection go to purchasing/manufacturing N95 masks for healthcare centers.

For a full list of restaurants and retail spaces and to check their operation status, click here. And click the video player in this article to hear more about the reopening process at The Battery Atlanta.

WEB LINK:

https://batteryatl.com

Dr. Niel Winawer Q&A on Good Day Atlanta: Cases of Coronavirus are still rising in nearly half the country, particularly out west and in the south. We know many of you have questions about the spike. So we're helping to get you answers and there's advices for couples. Doctor Neil Winawer from Emory University's School of Meidicene joins us via Skype with the latest. For more information on Dr. Neil Winawer follow him on Instagram @Neilwinawer.

Atlanta Falcons Cheerleading Auditions: We don't exactly know what the NFL Season will look like this year but we do know there will be cheerleaders due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders are holding virtual auditions. Director of Cheerleading, Chato Hendrix joins Good Day Atlanta's Alyse Eady to talk about how the process will work. For more information on the Atlanta Falcons Cheerleading virtual auditions click here.

Father's Day gifts on a dime with party planner Brittany Sharp: She is a party planner for celebrities but also has an eye for turning simple inexpensive items into beautiful gifts or creations for family celebrations. Brittany Sharp from the Sharp Standard joins us with tips on how to put together some Father's Day gifts on a dime. For more information on Brittany Sharp click here.

Summer Reading program kicks off in Gwinnett County: Jan Wilson from Gwinnett County Schools joins us with information on this summer's reading program. For more information click here.

Skype interview with Jenn Hobby from Jenn & Friends: For more information on Jenn Hobby or Star 94.1 click here.