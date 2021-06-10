Good Day Atlanta viewer information: June 10, 2021

Live animals headline Summer exhibits at Fernbank Museum:

From the poison dart frogs of Central and South America to the Siamese crocodile of Southeast Asia, some of the most fascinating animals in the world are coming to Atlanta to headline a pair of "wild" exhibits at Fernbank Museum.

"Crocs: Ancient Predators in a Modern World" and "Nature’s Ninjas: Defenses of the Animal Kingdom" both opened Saturday, June 5 and are scheduled to run through Monday, Sept. 6 at Fernbank — and each feature some spectacular main attractions.

First up, "Crocs: Ancient Predators in a Modern World" traces the history of crocodiles from the 13-million-year-old skull of a massive crocodylomorph to live animals including the African dwarf crocodile (the smallest living croc species) and the aforementioned Siamese crocodile, which is a critically endangered species. Interactive elements within the exhibit include "Crunch Capacity," which allows visitors to test their strength against the bite force of a crocodile!

"Nature’s Ninjas: Defenses of the Animal Kingdom," meanwhile, focuses on the incredible survival skills of animals found in countries throughout the world. From camouflage to mimicry to speed and size, the exhibit gives visitors a look at how various creatures defend themselves and thrive in their dangerous environments. Live animals featured inside include the three-banded armadillo and American porcupine (both an example of animals using armor), and the Honduran Milk Snake, which mimics the look of the deadly coral snake.

Both exhibits are included with general admission to Fernbank, which costs $20 for adults, $19 for seniors, and $18 for children ages three to 12. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and the museum is located at 767 Clifton Road in Atlanta.

Of course, we couldn’t wait to get a look at the live animals headlining these new summer attractions — click the video player in this article for a peek at our morning inside Fernbank!

Celina Smith talks new season of Tyler Perry's "Young Dylan" on Nickelodeon:

Celina stars as Dylan's cousin Rebecca, who is the older sister of Charlie. She often has to keep the boys in line and help them stay out of her way and out of trouble. Young Dylan is an aspiring hip-hop artist. When his mother doesn't come home one day, his grandmother Viola moves him in with his uncle Myles and aunt Yasmine to have parental figures in his life. His style clashes with the styles of Myles' family. Season 2 premiers Saturday, June 12 at 8 p.m. on Nickelodeon. Watch the trailer here.

Tyler Florence previews what's happening on this season of "The Great Food Truck Race: All-Stars": The fan-favorite food trucks return for a brand new road battle. The six-episode series kicked off Sunday, June 6. You can watch each week on Discovery+.

Jaylen Barron on starring in the highly-anticipated Starz drama "Blindspotting":

The new show is based on the 2018 indie film of the same name. The story picks up six months after the movie ended and follows Ashley as she navigates life without her longtime partner Miles, who is currently incarcerated. It explores the challenges she faces when she is forced to move in with his eccentric family. The cast also includes Academy-Award winner Helen Hunt alongside Jasmine Cephas-Jones, Daveed Diggs, and Rafael Casal who will reprise their roles from the film.

The show will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival and is set to debut on the network on June 13. Click here for a look at the trailer.

Erica Key gives her list of best steakhouses around Atlanta:

If you are in the mood for a modern, elegant atmosphere, with fine wine, tasty sides, and a nice, hearty, juicy steak, food blogger Erica Key has some suggestions of where you can eat. No matter what part of the perimeter you live in. You are going to have a wonderful time dining at some of the best Atlanta steakhouses. You can follow Erica on Instagram @Eatingwitherica.

Advertisement

Pet of the day from PAWS Atlanta: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.